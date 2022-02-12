‘We are in one of the most dangerous moments of the crisis’ says Boris Johnson on conflicts in Ukraine | World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (10) that the coming days will be decisive in resolving the crisis involving the borders between Russia and Ukraine. According to him “we are in one of the most dangerous moments of the crisis”.
The statement was made during a visit by the prime minister to NATO headquarters. Johnson believes that a decision has not yet been taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the invasion of Ukrainian territory.
“This is probably the most dangerous moment. I would like to say that we have to get it right now. This is one of the biggest security crises that Europe has faced in decades,” says the prime minister.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General at a joint press conference — Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters
In the same statement, Johnson reiterated that the UK and NATO will not intervene militarily in a possible attack on Ukraine, but assured that Moscow would face economic sanctions.
In addition to Johnson, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern about the case.
“This is a dangerous moment for European security. The number of Russian forces is increasing. The alert time for a possible attack is decreasing,” he said.
‘Deaf and dumb conversation’
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared on Thursday that his conversations with Liz Truss were the same as “talk of the deaf and dumb”. Russian Chancellor even called the diplomat unprepared in her presence.
Chancellors of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, and Russia, Sergei Lavrov, during a joint press conference in Moscow – Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/Disclosure/REUTERS
Truss is in charge of the same post in the British government and has denied recent statements by the Russian government that said it was just a military exercise within its territorial limits.
“I don’t see any reason to have 100,000 troops stationed on the border other than to threaten Ukraine. And if Russia is serious about diplomacy, they need to remove those troops and give up the threats,” she said.