Western countries want to provoke conflict in Ukraine, Lavrov tells US Secretary of State – News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United States of wanting to provoke a conflict in Ukraine with its accusations of an imminent Russian invasion.



In a phone conversation with his American counterpart, Antony BlinkenLavrov stressed that the “propaganda campaign launched by the US and its allies about a ‘Russian aggression’ aims to provoke and encourage the Kiev authorities” in the conflict in the Dombass region, a region of eastern Ukraine where the Ukrainians have been fighting pro-Russian separatists backed by Moscow for eight years.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Lavrov, in turn, that diplomatic channels remained “open” to avoid conflict in Ukraine. For that, however, it is necessary for Moscow to initiate a “de-escalation”, the State Department said.

A Russian invasion of Ukraine “would result in a determined, massive and united transatlantic response,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

This Saturday (12), Vladimir Putin is also expected to speak by phone with his French counterparts, Emmanuel Macron, and American, Joe Biden.



The threat of war is causing many Western countries to advise their citizens to leave Ukraine.. Russia has also raised international concern by admitting that it is reducing its diplomatic staff in Kiev due to “provocations” from Ukraine and Western countries.





