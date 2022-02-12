Western Digital lost 6.5 billion gigabytes of NAND chips

Prices may rise in the coming months

THE Western Digital announced today that they have lost approximately 6.5 exabytes (6.5 billion gigabytes) of flash storage due to contamination that occurred in their NAND product installation. And due to this contamination, according to the market research company, TrendForce, SSD cards could have an increase of up to 10% in their value, since NAND is the main component for their production.

And even though last year there was a global shortage of chips and demand for GPUs as a result of the pandemic, that hasn’t stopped a surge in computer sales during that time, however, a shortage of NAND would certainly cause price fluctuations directly impacting PC values ​​in the coming months.

As for contamination of materials used in manufacturing processes, the report said, contamination had been identified in late January at two factories in Japan with Western Digital’s joint venture partner, kioxia (previously toshiba), which revealed that the contamination had affected the flash memory BiCS 3D NAND on your premises.

Unfortunately, it is still not clear what caused this contamination or if the loan company is considering recalling the products that are on the market as a precaution, but production is still at a standstill and the Western Digital has already spoken publicly saying that they are:

“working closely with its joint venture partner, Kioxia, to implement the necessary measures that will restore the facility to normal operational status as quickly as possible.”

It is also very important to note that, according to TrendForce, Western Digital and Kioxia currently represent around 30% of the NAND flash market. In this case both companies mainly supply SSD storage units and eMMC (“embedded multimedia card”.) for PCs, while Wester Digital is a leading supplier in this industry.

Well, now we just have to wait for more information to become public so that we know more about the impacts that this will have on the market in the coming months.

Source: The Verge