Whales buy over 220,000 Bitcoins while graphical analysis points to a 300% rise in 2022 for BTC and Ethereum

The recent rally in Bitcoin (BTC) price caught the bears by surprise that sought to bring the main cryptocurrency on the market below $30,000. However, while the bears fought for the drop in BTC, the whales, who are investors with more than 1,000 BTCs, took advantage of the low to accumulate even more Bitcoins.

According to data from the cryptocurrency analysis company santiation whales are taking advantage of the fear of retail investors and newbies, and since Bitcoin started to fall in December 2021 they have already bought more than 220 thousand Bitcoins, or more than 1% of the total BTC supply, in the seven weeks since December 23.

The analytics company says is the largest mega whale Bitcoin accumulation since September 2019.

Big Investors’ Optimism About Bitcoin Should Remain Strong as pointed out by analyst Tasso Lago, private cryptocurrency fund manager and founder of Financial Move.

He highlights that Bitcoin is approaching the resistance zone and that although the price has recovered in recent days, we have been on an upward movement since the end of January, going from US$34000 to approximately US$45000.

“It would not be a usual market move for us to see prices go up in a straight line, so caution and less anxiety is needed at the moment. Bitcoin will face resistance in the region of $45,000 to $50,000. , I reiterate our recommendation of caution,” he said.

Bitcoin could rise 300% by the end of 2022

Like Lago, who is also optimistic about the value of Bitcoin for the year is Sean Farrell, head of digital asset strategy at Fundstrat Digital Asset Research, who points out that both BTC and Ethereum (ETH) are prepared for a big rise in the year. .

In a new report by FS Insight, Farrell argues that Bitcoin has moved from the stage where cycles determine its price and when analyzing BTC’s market cap to post-halving realized value (MVRV) in 2020 versus 2012 and 2016, the analyst believes that the data indicates that Bitcoin has been making a transition to a consolidated store of value asset.

“Are we moving towards a post-cycle world? We think so.”

Therefore, according to him, future bull markets will be decided by cash inflows and not by cycles. So the greater the interest in Bitcoin, the more its value will grow.

“We apply an MVRV ratio of 3.2x, which is the historical median of Bitcoin when an ATH [máximo histórico] is reached, the projected realized limit and, with that, our model pointed to a value for BTC between US$ 138 thousand to US$ 222 thousand”, he said.

Ethereum and cryptocurrencies with bullish potential

In the case of Ethereum (ETH), the report notes that the Ethereum network generated nearly $10 billion in transaction fees despite facing fierce competition from Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT).

“The wars [de camada 1] started in earnest in 2021, when enterprise-backed networks offered new options for developers and users, most often competing on scalability.”

However, while ETH will face major competitors in 2022, Farrell believes the leading smart contract platform remains undervalued.

“Despite a set [competitivo] 1 tiers to compare, we don’t think the market is necessarily pricing these assets based on fundamentals yet. However, qualitatively, we feel that Ethereum is notably undervalued. We applied similar analysis to ETH (based on inflows and estimated MVRV) to arrive at a price target of $12,000,” he said.

Commenting on the price of Ethereum in the short term, the Brazilian Tasso Lago, points out that ETH also needs to overcome important barriers before starting an upward movement.

“At the moment, the reading is that we will have turmoil as we try to pass the averages. I believe we can be sideways on Ethereum between $2700 – $3300. And in Bitcoin in the range of $40,000 When I say this, I say that we expect a possible retraction of the market, which is a normal movement”, he points out.

Lago also highlights the performance of the SLP, which he says follows an impressive rebound following the Sky Mavis readjustment for the game’s “Season 20”.

“The game was going through difficulty, since SLP collapsed infinitely, given its high inflation. With that, Sky reduced the issuance of SLP by the game by up to 56%. profit”, he concludes.

