What is deepfake and how is it used to distort reality | Technology

Creating spoofed and realistic videos just got a whole lot simpler with the so-called deepfake. With it, it is possible to put people in embarrassing or, at the very least, unusual situations. But what does this term mean?

Deepfake is a technique that allows you to show a person’s face in photos or videos altered with the help of artificial intelligence. To create the edited material, it is enough to have a real video and modify it with one of the many applications created for this purpose.

One of the most troubling uses of these tools is creating pornographic videos with other people’s faces. In 2020, a report by the company Sensity indicated that fake nudes of more than 100 thousand women were being shared on the internet.

The doctored images are also used in politics. In 2019, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, was the victim of a deepfake that was based on an authentic video to suggest that the Democratic representative had difficulties speaking in a speech.

The author of this deepfake slowed down the original video and edited the speech to imply that she was stumbling over her words. Content with disinformation was widely circulated on social media and was even removed from YouTube.

Initially, Facebook limited itself to reducing the distribution of the video and warning users that the material could be misleading. In early 2020, the platform announced that it would remove deepfakes, except in cases of satire.