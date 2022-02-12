WhatsApp gets surprising change in look with new update

the messaging app Whatsapp doesn’t stop changing. A new update was recently released, and that’s exactly what we’re going to talk about today. This is a beta update for the Android operating system.

The app may change its look with this new update. The details were revealed and shown by the specialized website WABetaInfo, which also reported that the new redesign of the app is still under development, but the changes could affect voice calls on Android and iOS systems.

Testing is being done on some beta Android devices and will be gradually released very soon for iOS devices.

The new interface will bring new features to group voice calls, making the device immediately generate voice waves for the participants of the group call when speaking.

WhatsApp must undergo visual change with new update

According to information on the site, there is yet another feature to further improve voice calls with the app that is under development.

WhtasApp will offer the possibility for its users to use wallpapers in voice calls.