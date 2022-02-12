WhatsApp tests new modern look for voice calls

After releasing some new features for those who use the web version of the application, WhatsApp decided to give a makeover to the user interface for voice callsa sector that had been a little “forgotten” since the app introduced group calls in 2018. The new UI, with a more “clean” look, was made available for Android beta users with versions 2.22.5.3 and 2.22.5.4, according to WABetaInfo.

The site had already announced the redesign in December, but the screenshots shown at the time were from iOS devices only, and the look was not yet fully developed. The new images obtained, in addition to showing the interface on Android, presents more elaborate contours.

Source: WhatsApp/Screenshot by WABetaInfo/Reproduction.Source: WABetaInfo/Reproduction

Visual novelties in voice calls on WhatsApp

In the screenshot, you can see a rounded gray square with your contact’s profile picture, name and number, as well as a counter that records the duration of the chat. During calls, the voice wave effect will be displayed for the participant who is speaking in the conversation.

Another novelty is the possibility of change voice call background image, although the feature is just listed, but it still doesn’t work. It is possible that in the future this customization option will be introduced or at least open the possibility of syncing the background with the wallpaper used in the chat.