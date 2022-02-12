Where will the Palmeiras vs Chelsea game be played today? Learn how to watch live · TV News

Will Palmeiras’ game in the Club World Cup final be on Globo? The answer is no. The audience leader and SporTV lost the competition against Band and the chance to broadcast the FIFA competition. This Saturday’s match (12), at 1:30 pm (Brasília time), will be exclusively shown on the platforms of Grupo Bandeirantes.

By disbursing approximately US$ 1 million (R$ 5.19 million), the Morumbi broadcaster won the dispute against the rival, which did not accept to pay the US$ 200 thousand (R$ 1.05 million) more that FIFA asked for. for the tournament, as TV news anticipated.

Globo had already sent the proposal after the preference period, and negotiations with interested companies were open. For this reason, the highest football entity closed an exclusive contract with Grupo Bandeirantes for open, pay TV and radio.

As in the game on Tuesday (8), when alviverde beat Al Ahly 2-0, the narration of Palmeiras x Chelsea will be by Ulisses Costa, with comments by Edmundo and Velloso, and reports by Fernando Fernandes and Vinícius Bueno. On pay TV, the main team will have Oliveira Andrade, Fábio Piperno and Evair.

Watch Palmeiras online

In addition to broadcasting on television, Band will open two signals with images for free on its official website and on the free BandPlay app. It is possible to watch with the same TV team or opt for a team 100% from Palmeiras: narration by journalist Eduardo Castro, with comments by Alex Müller and Tatola Godas, presenter of Perrengue.

Rádio Bandeirantes will broadcast the Palmeiras x Chelsea final in a network with Band. On BandNews FM, the broadcast will have narration by Marcelo do Ó, comments by Denilson and reporting by Mauricio Ferreira.

This Saturday morning, at 10 am, Al Hilal and Al Ahly face off in search of third place. The command of the Band team will be Sergio Mauricio, with analysis by Rafael Oliveira.

World Cup audience on Band

The objective of Band com Palmeiras x Chelsea is to be the audience leader in Greater São Paulo, the main advertising market in the country, record Ibope records and annoy Globo in other places in Brazil. In the semifinal, the broadcaster has already achieved above-average ratings.

The confrontation against Al Ahly scored 15.1 points, with peaks of 16.7, and was tuned by a third of connected televisions, recording 33.7% of share. At the same time, Globo got 9.5 and came in second.

The World Cup still reached first place in Brasília, with peaks of 11 points, and led in Curitiba. In Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre, the station ranked second. In pay TV, BandSports led among sports channels.

Online, Palmeiras vs Al Ahly was seen by more than a million fans on the Band website or the BandPlay app. The two broadcasts on Band.com.br registered 815,000 users and more than 200,000 viewers on the app