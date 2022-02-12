Why Chelsea will be home against Palmeiras in the World Cup final – 02/11/2022

Fifa does not make draws to define the game control in its tournaments, be it the World Cup for national teams or the Club World Cup. Who will be team 1 or 2 in a given match is already defined by the competition’s specific regulation, in the case of the final between Chelsea (ING) x Palmeiras this Saturday (12), 13:30 (Brasília), in Abu Dhabi.

In practice, being team 1 in a FIFA event means that you will have the bench next to the auxiliary and you will be able to play in the main kit – there is not, or at least it is not supposed to have, other privileges such as the best dressing room or specific sector for their fans. That’s why Palmeiras will play in white shirts and shorts, and green socks, against Chelsea, who will wear the traditional blue and white socks in the final of the World Cup.

But if there is no draw, why do the World Cup regulations place the winner of the semi-final where the European club is in the final? FIFA has repeated the text of the tournament rules in recent years, so last year Bayern Munich (ALE) was team 1 against Tigres (MEX) and in 2019 Liverpool (ING) was the home team against Flamengo, which played in white in the final in Doha, Qatar.

It wasn’t always like that. In the first eight editions of the World Cup organized by FIFA with this model, with six or seven participants, the South American’s semifinal finalist was the home team. It happened to the three Brazilian champions: São Paulo against Liverpool in 2005, Inter against Barcelona in 2006 and Corinthians against Chelsea in 2012.

From 2013, with the exception of 2015 when River Plate (ARG) was team 1 in the 3-0 defeat to Barcelona, ​​FIFA reversed the order and the European semi-final winner, who was always a European, passed to be the principal, which is still valid today. Even so, counting Chelsea x Palmeiras, the winning teams of the South American semifinals, which were not always South Americans, still sent the finals more times, 9-8.

In the National Team World Cup, for example, if the team that finishes first in Group A reaches the final, it will always be the 1, or the home team in this case. The leader of Group H, if it goes to the decision, will only be in command in the round of 16 against the second of G, then it will always be team 2. This is in the regulation.