Windbound is the free game of the week on the Epic Games Store

Game can be redeemed until next Thursday, February 17

As we are used to, every Thursday we have a new free game on Epic Games Storethis week, the Epic Games is making the game available for free on its platform Windboundthe title was released on August 28, 2020 and was developed by 5 Live Studios and published by Deep Silver.

Windbound is an indie adventure game with RPG elements that puts you in the shoes of Kara, who will have to explore the forbidden islands in search of resources for survival and be able to return home, you will have to unravel the mysteries found in the islands and ruins present in the game. The game will be available free of charge until 1:00 pm PT on February 17, when a new game will be added to the weekly offer of Epic Games,

to rescue Windbound for free, just click on the link below and go directly to the store page or access the Epic Games Store.

Check out a trailer for the game below.



Check below the minimum and recommended specifications to run Windbound on your computer.

Minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 10/7/8/8.1/Vista (64 bit)

Processor: 2.4ghz Intel Core 2 Duo or equivalent

Memory: 4GB RAM

Video Card: Intel HD Graphics 4600, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 630, Radeon HD 5670

DirectX: 11

Storage: 4 GB of available space

Requires an Epic Games Account to Login

Recommended Requirements



Operating System: Windows 10/7/8/8.1/Vista (64 bit)

Processor: 2.66GHz Intel Core i7

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Video Card: Intel HD Graphics 5200, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750, Radeon HD 7800

DirectX: 11

Storage: 4 GB of available space

Requires an Epic Games Account to Login

Along with this week’s free game, the Epic Games announced the game that will be distributed next week, it is about Brothers: A Tale of Two Sonswhich he had in his direction Josef Faresthe person behind the It Takes Twovoted best game of the year in several polls last year, fares was also responsible for A Way Out, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons will be available for free starting next Thursday, February 17th.

Did you like the game offered by Epic Games Store this week? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: Epic Games