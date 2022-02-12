With a new massacre in Rio, police send a message to the STF: here, you don’t send it – 02/11/2022

Eight days after the Federal Supreme Court forced the government of Rio de Janeiro to adopt measures to reduce police lethality in poor communities by up to 90 days, eight people were killed in an operation by the Military Police in conjunction with the Federal Highway Police in Vila Cruzeiro. , on the morning of this Friday (11). With this new collection of deaths, the police send a message to the STF: here, in Rio, you don’t whistle anything.

In August 2020, most Supreme Court justices had confirmed an injunction granted in June of that year by his colleague Edson Fachin, prohibiting police operations in favelas during the pandemic under penalty of criminal and civil liability. Actions could only be authorized on an “absolutely exceptional” basis, justified and communicated in advance to the Public Ministry.

But the STF order did not prevent the worst police massacre in the history of Rio, among others.

The purpose of the action would be to arrest drug dealers and dismantle a gang to steal cargo. The immediate result, however, was to alienate 5,740 students from 17 municipal schools in the region, further harming those who had already been away from the classroom for a long time due to covid-19. And, of course, to ensure that the population was terrified of what they called the “bombing”, according to a resident’s account collected by Marcela Lemos, from UOL.

On May 6 of last year, 27 residents and a civil police officer were killed in a violent action in what became known as the Jacarezinho massacre. Deputy Felipe Curi, from the General Department of Specialized Police (DGPE), even said in a press conference: “There are no suspects here. We have criminals, murderers and drug dealers.”

Five months later, the Public Ministry disagreed, filing a complaint against police officers for executing and manipulating the crime scene. For example, Omar Pereira da Silva was surrendered, wounded and cornered in a child’s room and was summarily executed. Afterwards, the police manipulated the crime scene, removing the body without expertise, planting a grenade and presenting weapons that did not belong to the victim, to justify his death, according to the MP-RJ.

And after the death of a military policeman by criminals, the Salgueiro Complex, in São Gonçalo (RJ), was the scene of a police operation that began on November 19 of last year and ended in the death of nine people. The bodies were removed from a mangrove swamp by residents, who point out that the action was motivated by revenge after the death of a sergeant.

The Civil Police even released an identification list of those killed in the massacre, in São Gonçalo, together with the criminal records of victims who had passed through the police. What worked as an attempt to legitimize the lethality of the operation.

“Citing the criminal records of the victims of the police intervention in Salgueiro sounds like a way of legitimizing the operation of the Military Police, as if this fact in itself gave the police the right to shoot”, said Samira Bueno, executive director of the Brazilian Forum on Public Security. , in season.

If a president doesn’t respect the STF, why should the police respect it?

Brazil does not have the death penalty and it is up to public security agents to enforce what is in the legal system, with the Military Police detaining suspects and the Civil Police investigating the responsibilities. In other words, guaranteeing criminals the rigor of the law and not police arbitrariness.

Police intelligence is used to investigate the death of security agents in order to identify the criminal, prosecute him, try him and, once his guilt is confirmed, sentence and arrest him. On the other hand, police revenge comes like a club and doesn’t ask for the name, it just checks the address. So much so that after the death of police officers by drug traffickers, communities are left in panic waiting for the execution of residents in much greater numbers.

Justice sessions are opposed to the idea of ​​Justice and what is foreseen in the Federal Constitution of 1988. But they fit perfectly into the militia society that has been built in Rio, with the support of state governors and the President of the Republic himself. And in a militia society there are no suspects, only culprits, who need to be punished.

This undemocratic culture – which aims to sideline institutions, such as due process of law – predates Bolsonarism, but fiercely feeds on it, ignoring the presumption of innocence. Even more so in Rio de Janeiro, the pulsating epicenter of a militia Republic that will continue to cause victims long after its godfather leaves politics.

If the President of the Republic himself attacks the STF daily, even ignoring its determinations, why would some of the police in Rio de Janeiro behave differently?

Finally, the action in Vila Cruzeiro takes place 20 days after Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) announced the “Integrated City”, an electoral program that says it intends to “take back” territories dominated by drug traffickers and militiamen. Apparently, the program draws on the best tradition of projects for poor places, “integrating” on the basis of shooting and bombing instead of guaranteeing public services that would guarantee the most basic rights.