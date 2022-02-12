With December IBC-Br, analysts revise economic growth forecasts for 2021 and 2022

The release of the December IBC-Br this Friday (11) concludes the agenda of economic indicators for 2021 in the week and gives clues as to what the variation of the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) may be, both in the fourth quarter and the Yearly. In addition, it indicates at what pace the sectors may have started the year 2022.

The Central Bank’s economic activity index is controversially called the GDP preview, and recorded a positive change of 0.33% compared to November. Although the indicator came in lower than expected by the market, whose consensus pointed to a monthly increase of 0.5%, the lower value is also explained by the upward revisions in other periods. In the year, the high was 4.5%. In addition, other recently released numbers surprised positively:

industrial production, released last week, advanced 2.9% in the monthly comparison and closed 2021 up 3.9%;

and closed 2021 up 3.9%; retail sales fell 0.1% compared to November but it was a smaller drop than expected and the sector advanced 1.4% in the year;

but it was a smaller drop than expected and the sector advanced 1.4% in the year; the volume of services had a positive monthly variation of 1.4%surpassing expectations, and closed 2021 up 10.9%.

For Luca Mercadante, economist at Rio Bravo, the IBC-Br continued to indicate a positive result, reflecting the reopening of the economy. The result was in line with the latest economic indicators for the fourth quarter. But the forecast for the beginning of this year is for a slowdown.

“The December release does not change the outlook for the beginning of the year and we still foresee a slowing activity in the first months of 2022. With this result, we expect GDP to grow 4.5% in 2021. For 2022 we maintain our forecast at -0 2%”, wrote Mercadante.

XP projected an advance of 0.6% in the December IBC-Br in relation to November and of 1.2%, compared to December 2020. “In general, the recovery of the services sector (especially services provided to families) compensated, in the last quarter, the weak performance of commerce, industry and civil construction”, evaluates economist Rodolfo Margato.

XP predicts that the January 2022 IBC-Br will have an advance of 0.4% compared to December. For the fourth quarter GDP, the projection is for growth of 0.3% in relation to the third quarter.

“In our baseline scenario, we project that Brazil’s GDP will be stable in 2022, after having grown 4.5% in 2021. For 2023, we expect a moderate recovery of the domestic economy, with an increase of 1.2%”, wrote Margato.

UBS’s forecast for the December IBC-Br was up 0.5% compared to November. “In general, in the fourth quarter of 2021, the economy was not as strong, although better compared to the second and third quarters of the year”, assess economists Fabio Ramos and Alexandre de Ázara.

They highlight the performance of the services sector which, as expected, overshadowed trade, industrial production and retail. Economists attribute this improvement to relief from the pandemic and the reopening of the economy, although on the other hand challenges persist with global production chains and high inflation.

UBS raised its fourth quarter 2021 GDP growth estimates from 0.2% to 0.3% compared to the third quarter. “It’s a tiny change, but we’ve already had ‘less bad’ numbers than the market consensus expected, supported by the performance of the service sector and even with the inflation faced by retail and industry”, point out Ramos and Ázara.

Like XP, UBS forecasts that 2021 GDP will have grown by 4.5% and maintains a 0.6% growth forecast for the Brazilian economy in 2022.

Bank of America was not so optimistic and already expected a smaller advance of the IBC-Br in December, of 0.4%. The bank admits that the upward bias of the service, retail and industry sectors in December was surprising, but the indicators remained weak in the quarter, which should imply zero growth for GDP in the period.

As a result, BofA revised its GDP forecasts downwards for 2021, from 4.9% to 4.4% and from 1.1% to 0.5% in 2022. Bank indicators identified a drop in sector confidence , which points to a weak start to the year.

“January activity is likely to suffer from the impact of a new wave of Covid contamination, which has imposed more restrictions on people working outside the home and for service activities in general,” wrote the BofA analysts. The bank forecasts a contraction of 0.1% in the IBC-Br for the month of January compared to December.

“Political noise will increase as we approach the elections and a tighter monetary policy will also be an obstacle”, wrote the bank’s analysts, justifying the revision in GDP projections.

For sectors of the economy, experts continue to see some challenges. For Mercadante, from Rio Bravo, despite better-than-expected retail data in December, the outlook for the sector in 2022 is not positive. The drop in real income, as indicated by Pnad, should keep the downward trend towards the beginning of the year, he points out.

XP also reiterated the scenario for private consumption as very challenging in 2022. “High inflation, depressed real wages, rising interest rates, deceleration of credit concessions and increased indebtedness explain this prospective scenario”, he evaluates.

On the positive side, the solid recovery of employment (both formal and informal categories) combined with the new government transfer program (Auxílio Brasil) should allow some growth, albeit moderate, in the mass of expanded income available to families this year, points out the economic analysis team. The house’s projection is for an increase of 1.0% and 0.5% for the expanded and restricted retail indices in 2022, respectively.

With regard to services, the economist at Rio Bravo points out that the drop in real income and the advance of the micron should negatively impact services and activity in general.

BBI noted that the services sector witnessed good winds in the last two months of 2021, with the total volume of services reaching its highest level since August 2015. However, there should be a challenging short term ahead for services, given the new outbreak of the omni, which is likely to lead to a disadvantage, especially in categories such as professional, administrative and complementary services and services for families. “However, the good data presented in November and December are good news, indicating that consumption is still shifting from goods to services”, he points out.

