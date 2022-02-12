With hypertension, she had a heart attack at 34 and almost died: ‘I had a second chance’ – 02/12/2022

Diagnosed with high blood pressure when she was still a teenager, banker Fernanda Giraldini, 37, did not pay attention to the doctor’s recommendations to exercise regularly, adopt a balanced diet and take medication correctly to control blood pressure. Unaware of the risks that neglecting her health could cause her, she suffered a heart attack at age 34 and nearly died. With a new chance, she completely changed her habits.

“At 12, I found out I was type 1 diabetic and started treatment with insulin. At 18, I was diagnosed with high blood pressure. I had severe headaches daily, it was a pain that came out of nowhere and radiated to the back of my neck. I went to an endocrinologist and neurologist, they ordered some tests, but found nothing.

I went to a cardiologist, did the blood pressure map and hypertension was found. I had peaks of pressure during the day, it only went down when I slept. According to the doctor, he probably had the disease for hereditary reasons, but also associated with other factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, high consumption of salt and foods with saturated fat.

The doctor gave me medication to control the pressure and said that I would need to change my habits, exercise regularly and have a balanced diet. I didn’t pay much attention to his guidance. I thought: ‘Since it’s genetic, it’s not my fault, I’ll take the medicine that will get better’.

Image: Personal archive

At that time, I had no idea of ​​the risks that hypertension could bring to my health and I did not adhere to the treatment as I should. I forgot to take the medicine, I took it every other day. I hardly exercised, just went to the park every now and then for a walk.

I didn’t change my diet much either. My mother reduced the salt in the meals, but we ate all the same food, there was no different menu for me. I also ate a lot of pizza, snacks, fried foods, pasta and sweets.

I didn’t have a blood pressure measuring device at home because it was too expensive, but occasionally I measured it at my work clinic. I was also always above my ideal weight, 8 kg, 10 kg more.

I lived my life that way until in August 2018, at age 34, I had a heart attack and almost died. That day I woke up very well, went to the market and then took a ride with a sister for our other sister’s birthday. On the way, I felt a pain in the middle of my back as if it were a muscle pain.

Arriving at the party, I started to feel pressure in my chest, feeling faint, short of breath, my right arm and leg didn’t tingle, but I felt a pain like tendinitis.

I didn’t say anything to anyone, I went to the bathroom, splashed water on my face and when I left my sister, who was having a birthday, saw that I was very pale. She took her things and took me to the hospital. On the way I suspected it was a heart attack, I was desperate and just thought I needed to survive.

The doctor did the electro and confirmed the heart attack. He did all the procedures and took me to the operating room to have the stent placed. During the procedure, I stayed awake and talking to God in my mind.

I recognized that it was my fault, because of my bad choices and neglect of my health, and asked for a new chance. I knew it was all wrong and I promised that if he gave me a chance he would totally change.

Image: Personal archive

The doctor who performed the catheterization said that I had an 80% chance of dying because of my age. According to him, the younger you are, the more the artery is rigid and the greater the risk of rupture. Also according to him, with the combo diabetes, hypertension, sedentary lifestyle, bad diet and stress, I became a time bomb that exploded in the clogged vein of the heart.

I was panicked by what had happened and terrified of having another heart attack and dying. During the postoperative period, I talked to a psychologist and discovered that during all these years I lived a kind of denial of diseases.

I was ashamed to say that I had diabetes and hypertension, because when I spoke, people were prejudiced, they judged me and said things like: ‘You’re diabetic because you eat too much sweets and you’re fat’ or ‘You’re too young, hypertension is a disease of old’.

I didn’t have the mood to explain, I knew I had the diseases, but I thought, it’s okay, nothing is going to happen, but it did.

Of course, I have a large share of responsibility for getting where I am, but we are under pressure from society. I spent my whole life hearing from doctors about the various risks of getting pregnant being diabetic and hypertensive: from having eclampsia, not being able to have a normal birth due to the force and peak pressure, the risks for the baby and having to use an insulin pump. .

This psychological terror of the doctors was crucial to not having had children. They could talk about the risks, but also say that with the correct treatment and follow-up, it would be possible to get pregnant and have a child in a safe way.

Image: Personal archive

Three months after my infarction, the doctor released me to do physical activity, but said I couldn’t do it in a traditional gym because there they wouldn’t be prepared if anything happened, the risk of having a heart attack again in the coming months was high, according to him.

On his recommendation, I joined the Cardiovascular Rehabilitation program at Incor USP. I went every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 am. The group was made up mostly of elderly people, aged 50, 60, 70 and even almost 90 years old. Because I was younger, the students thought I was an intern or a new teacher.

At first, adherence to treatment was difficult, but as I began to understand how my heart needed it, I made the necessary effort. The teacher explained that walking was not enough for me, only running would give me the heart rate I needed.

I learned to run and, in four months, I lost 10 kg. From 3, I increased the number of days of physical activity to 6. With the cardiologist’s approval, I started doing treadmills at the gym in the building where I live on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

I also had access to a nutritionist on the program. She referred me to a food reeducation focused on making healthy substitutions and reducing the amount of food. I cut out white flour, started consuming wholegrain products, more vegetables, drinking sparkling water instead of soda, and preparing a lot in the airfryer.

With the arrival of the pandemic, the face-to-face classes of the rehabilitation program were suspended, and they started to send video classes, but after a while the program was suspended indefinitely. In order not to stand still, the doctor allowed me to do some HIIT workouts I found on the internet.

After I changed my habits, it became a way of life. I became addicted to physical activity and feel sick when I eat too much. I do weight training 6 times a week alternating with running on the street and on the treadmill, and I follow up with a nutritionist, endocrinologist and cardiologist. I take my medications correctly, and my diabetes and high blood pressure are under control.

Image: Personal archive

I learned in pain to be more conscious and careful with my health. If it hadn’t been for the heart attack, I wouldn’t have turned something bad that happened into a good change.

In this sense, the feeling is one of gratitude. I became a different person after a heart attack. God gave me a second chance: I could have made myself a victim, I chose to react, change and have a much better quality of life.”

Stay away from hypertension

This report is part of the campaign to Live well Stay Away From Hypertension, which wants to highlight how dangerous the disease can be and the good habits that can keep us well away from it.

The contents address the importance of changing your lifestyle, how to control high blood pressure in addition to medication and the main risk factors for this disease. But there’s so much more. Check out the full content of the campaign here.

This is the fifth campaign in a series of Live well which has brought thematic content to help fight problems that many people face on a daily basis and contribute to your health and well-being.

