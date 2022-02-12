With Renegade 2022 and Pulse, what does the Stellantis SUV ladder look like?

Stellantis’ SUV portfolio is the one that has grown the most in recent times. This category, by the way, is the one that the group has the most different models in Brazil. Proof of this is that, if all versions are added, there are 36 different SUV options. This number has grown thanks to the launch of the new Jeep Renegade 2022 and the Fiat Pulse.

That’s why we’ve gathered here all the SUVs that four of the six brands of the Stellantis group operating in Brazil currently own. The price ladder is very clear between the models on the FCA side (Fiat and Jeep), but it is intertwined with the Peugeot and Citroën that are positioned in very specific holes in the group’s SUV ladder.

Without considering versions, the Stellantis model ladder starts with the Fiat Pulse, goes up to the Citroën C4 Cactus, followed by the Peugeot 2008 and closes with the Jeep Renegade. The second floor is opened by the Jeep Compass and followed by the Commander. The top of the range has the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. That is, Fiat and Jeep fill in the ends, Citroën and Peugeot have the middle filling.

price escalation

Putting prices as a guide, things start to get a little confusing. Since versions of one model touch the other and there is a lot of alternation between brands. The base starts with the Fiat Pulse in the manual Drive version of R$87,990 and the Drive CVT version of R$96,990. These two are the only Stellantis SUVs that cost less than R$100,000.

The Pulse is also the cheapest within R$100,000 in the R$104,990 Drive turbo version. It is less than R$100 cheaper than the Citroën C4 Cactus Live, which costs R$105,590. Soon after, the Cactus returns again with the X Series version of R$109,590, closing the price range from R$100,000 to R$110,000.

Fiat Pulse Audace for R$112,490 is just below the Peugeot 2008 Allure Pack of R$116,990 and the Citroën C3 Cactus in the Feel versions of R$1118,990 and Feel Pack of R$121,990. Fiat Pulse ends its participation in the list with the top-of-the-line Impetus version of R$123,490.

Glued (while prices don’t go up), the Jeep Renegade Sport costs R$ 123,990 and already has a 1.3 turbo engine. So far, Pulse presents itself with 1.3 aspirated or 1.0 turbo engines. The C4 Cactus and the Peugeot 2008 use an aspirated 1.6.

Speaking of the PSA brothers, the 2008 Griffe THP of R$125,990 and the C4 Cactus Shine THP of R$135,590 come soon after equipped with a 1.6 turbo engine less powerful than the 1.3 of the Renegade. The R$138,990 Jeep Renegade Longitude closes this first floor of Stellantis SUVs.

Where do the averages come in

Fiat, Peugeot and Citroën no longer have SUVs in this price range above R$150,000. This territory is all Jeep’s. But there is a big gap between the R$138,990 of the Renegade Longitude and the Compass Sport of R$158,990. Piece that could have been filled by a Renegade Limited 4×2 or a Longitude 4×4.

The alternation between Renegade and Compass continues with the compact SUV selling for R$163,290 in the S Series 4×4 and Trailhawk 4×4 versions. The BRL 170,590 Compass Limited flex is close to the BRL 171,780 Renegade S Series Teto 4×4. The range up to BRL 200,000 ends with the Compass Limited flex of BRL 189,990.

The Compass Series S of R$ 209,590 is the most expensive flex version of the medium SUV and the only one with this engine that exceeds R$ 200 thousand. Here he starts alternating the prices of the diesel versions with his bigger brother Commander. The seven-seat rookie starts at R$212,990 in the Limited flex version, very close to the Compass’s longitude diesel, which costs R$217,590.

Compass closes its range in the Limited diesel and Traihawk diesel versions, sold for exactly the same R$237,990. They are very close to the R$239,990 Commander Overland flex. The seven-seater SUV is not alone from then on because of the Peugeot 3008, the cheapest imported SUV from Stellantis.

The Peugeot 3008 starts in the Griffe version at R$259,990, while the Commander diesel starts at the Limited at R$274,490. The Peugeot 3008 still brings the GT Pack version of R$ 279,990 to close the range of Stellantis SUVs below R$ 300 thousand. That’s because the Commander Overland diesel costs R$ 301,490.

top of the range

With the exception of the Peugeot 3008, all Stellantis SUVs to date are produced in Brazil. The Jeep Renegade, Compass and Commander are made in Goiana, Pernambuco. The Peugeot 2008 and the Citroën C4 Cactus are born in Porto Real, Rio de Janeiro. On the other hand, the Fiat Pulse is the only SUV produced in Betim, Minas Gerais.

What stands out is the large price gap between the Commander Overland Diesel and the two-door Wrangler Sahara (R$358,200). It is exactly R$ 56,710 between the most expensive SUV by Stellantis made in Brazil and the cheapest imported by Jeep.

The Wrangler still has the Unlimited bodywork (four doors) in the Overland and 80 years versions of R$391,900 and the Rubicon of R$439,590. And with the title of Stellantis’ most expensive SUV for sale in Brazil, the Jeep Grand Cherokee costs R$496,990 in the Limited version or in the 80 years special series. Maserati did not reveal official prices in Brazil so it was left out.

Prices and versions of all Stellantis SUVs

Manual Pulse Drive – BRL 87,990 Pulse Drive CVT – BRL 96,990 Pulse Drive turbo – BRL 104,990 C4 Cactus Live – BRL 105,590 C4 Cactus X Series – BRL 109,590 Pulse Audace – BRL 112,490 2008 Allure Pack – BRL 116,990 C4 Cactus Feel – BRL 118,990 C4 Cactus Feel Pack – BRL 121,990 Pulse Impetus – BRL 123,490 Renegade Sport – BRL 123,990 2008 Griffe THP – BRL 125,990 C4 Cactus Shine THP – BRL 135,590 Renegade Longitude – BRL 138,990 Compass Sport flex – BRL 158,990 Renegade S Series 4×4 or Trailhawk 4×4 – BRL 163,290 Compass Longitude flex – BRL 170,590 Renegade S Series Ceiling 4×4 – BRL 171,780 Compass Limited flex – BRL 189,990 Compass Series S – BRL 209,590 Commander Limited flex – BRL 212,990 Compass Longitude diesel – BRL 217,590 Compass Limited or Diesel Trailhawk – BRL 237,990 Commander Overland flex – BRL 239,990 Peugeot 3008 Griffe – BRL 259,990 Commander Limited diesel – BRL 274,490 Peugeot 3008 GT Pack – R$ 279,990 Commander Overland diesel – BRL 301,490 Wrangler Sahara 2 doors – R$ 358,200 Wrangler Unilited Overland and 80 Years – R$391,900 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon – BRL 439,590 Grand Cherokee Limited or 80 Years – BRL 496,990

