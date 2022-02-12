With Russian invasion imminent, US bolsters support for Ukraine, pledges sanctions

posted on 02/11/2022 22:07



Soldiers of the Ukrainian Military Forces use tanks, self-propelled guns and other armored vehicles to conduct live-fire exercises near the town of Chuhuiv – (credit: Sergey BOBOK/AFP)

The crisis between Ukraine and Russia reaches one of the moments of greatest tension. The confrontation between the former Soviet republics could occur “at any time”, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who does not rule out the Russian invasion, including during the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Russia continues to send troops close to the border. According to the Ukrainian government, there are already more than 127,000 troops in the region. According to the American public network PBS News, Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine, and the information had already been communicated to the country’s Armed Forces.

With the increase in tension, Antony Blinken reaffirmed to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, the “firm support” of the United States in the face of “an increasingly strong threat” of the Russian invasion.

Historic

It is worth remembering that Russia, since the time of the Soviet Union, has never engaged in direct military confrontation with the United States. In 1945, with the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the US showed the world its mastery over a technology with a destructive capability never seen before: the nuclear bomb.

The Americans’ attacks on Japan put an end to World War II, which had the Soviet Union and the US on the same side, the Allies. After the end of the confrontation, USA and USSR established themselves as the greatest powers in the world, but with many divergences (such as US capitalism and USSR communism) that made a new confrontation imminent.

In 1949, the Soviet Union also managed to master the technology needed to produce a nuclear bomb. From there, if the US used nuclear weapons against the Soviets (or vice versa) the other could counterattack, causing what has been known since the 1940s as “mutual assured destruction” — attacks that literally could lead to end of the world.

This fear perpetuated the entire Cold War, which never saw direct confrontations between the Americans and the Soviets.

With the decay of the Soviet regime and the end of the USSR, in 1991, countries like Russia and Ukraine ceased to be a single nation and separated.

Russian leaders such as Vladimir Putin advocate rescuing Russia’s power and leadership in the region and the world, and believe that the former Soviet republics should never have split.

In recent years, little by little, Russia has been “reclaiming” former USSR territories, such as Georgia (in 2008) and Crimea (in 2014), and now it seems to want to take a bigger step, invading Ukraine.

Even before the Soviet Union, Russia and Ukraine were already united in the former Russian Empire, which existed between 1721 and 1917. Which leads President Putin to believe that the two countries should never have separated.

World leaders pledge economic sanctions

Faced with the latest advances, US President Joe Biden will call Putin this Saturday (2/12), as will Emmanuel Macron of France. Next week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Moscow and speak with the Russian leader.

Even Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has a trip scheduled for Eastern Europe and should land in Russia on Monday (14/2).

“The allies are determined to jointly adopt swift and severe sanctions against Russia if there are further violations of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” the German chancellor’s spokesman tweeted after the meeting. “All diplomatic efforts seek to persuade Moscow to go into de-escalation. The aim is to prevent a war in Europe,” he added.