Without ‘understanding’ the other categories, readjustment for police officers is for 2023, says Bolsonaro | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro said in an interview aired on the night of this Friday by the official broadcaster TV Brasil that, if there is no “understanding” of the other categories of federal civil servants, the salary readjustment he promised for police officers will be for next year. federal agents, federal highway police and correctional officers.

At the end of last year, the National Congress approved the Federal Budget with a reserve of R$ 1.7 billion to readjust the careers of the Federal Police (PF), the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen).

Faced with pressure from the civil service, Bolsonaro was advised by government officials to back off from the promise. In the interview with TV Brasil, he stated that, given the “general cry”, he can leave the readjustments for next year – in 2023, he will only continue in the Presidency if he gets a new term in this year’s election.

“There is a controversy about the fact that we would have set aside – and it is true – almost R$ 2 billion to grant replacements to the PF, the PRF and the people who work in the penitentiary system. deserve a raise, everyone really deserves it because they work, but the pandemic has left us in a situation without resources”, he declared.

Then, he added that the granting of the readjustment will depend on the “understanding” of the other categories of federal civil servants.