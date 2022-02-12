Woman says she split after husband got Covid vaccine

New Zealand was one of the very few countries on the entire planet spared the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, which causes Covid-19. The government closed borders and implemented strict lockdowns, limiting the spread of the virus.

However, the anti-vaccine population started protests against the mandatory vaccination and other sanitary measures to contain the contagion of the disease, such as the use of masks and vaccine passport. The aim would be to defend ideals of “freedom”.

One of the protesters told the New Zealand newspaper 1 News that she even separated from her husband. The reason for the end of the relationship would be because he chose to receive the reinforcement of the immunizer against Covid.

“I am leaving my husband. He got the backup today. He’s gone. I don’t want anything to do with him. I honestly seriously believe he is going to die,” the woman said on the third day of the protests.

anti-vaccine protests

During the rallies, the capital Wellington was partially paralyzed by the anti-vaccination protest, which blocked roads around the New Zealand parliament.

These protesters criticize the health policies against the pandemic carried out by Prime Minister Jacina Ardern. New Zealand has recorded 53 deaths from the virus among its population of five million people.

In recurring speeches, Ardern said his government’s guiding principles during the pandemic have been to protect lives and livelihoods.

And it did so with a strong health response, which helped cushion the blow to the economy.

Strict protective measures

The country, where more than 76% of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid, has imposed immunization for some professions, such as police, doctors and soldiers.

A pass system is also in place, barring entry to some public places for those who refused to vaccinate.

Vaccination passes are currently required to enter restaurants, sporting events and religious gatherings – although they are not required for public transport, supermarkets, schools or for patients visiting healthcare facilities.

Health officials report around 200 new cases of the virus every day as an outbreak of the Omicron variant grows. Fourteen people are currently in hospital because of the virus.