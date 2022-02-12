Woman taken hostage rescued in US after failing to share daily online game score | World

A woman held hostage for several hours was rescued in the American city of Chicago after her daughter called the police, as her mother had not shared her daily score from the online game Wordle, something unusual in her routine.

Denyse Holt, 80, was home alone on the night of February 5th when a man walked in and pointed a pair of scissors at her.

Identified as 32-year-old James H. Davis III, the man was naked and covered in cuts and blood after breaking a window in the house to enter.

Police suspect Davis is suffering from a mental disorder.

Holt claimed that Davis assured her he wouldn’t hurt her, but forced her to shower with him, fully clothed, before locking her in the basement. “I didn’t think I was going to survive,” she told local broadcaster CBS.

Holt’s oldest daughter Meredith Holt-Caldwell, who lives in Seattle, realized something was wrong when her mother didn’t submit her daily Wordle score.

The game consists of guessing a five-letter word a day in just six tries.

Holt said the unshared score was “perplexing” to Holt-Caldwell, who knew her mother never missed this part of her daily routine.

Holt-Caldwell called Chicago police, who went to his mother’s house on February 6 and found she was being held hostage.

An hour-long standoff ensued between the police and Davis. The agents eventually used a stun gun to incapacitate the attacker and rescue Holt.

Police say Davis faces charges including breaking and entering with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

After the rescue, Holt was in shock but had no injuries.

The New York Times announced in late January that it had purchased Wordle for an “undisclosed seven-figure price.”

Other versions of the game have appeared around the world, in languages ​​ranging from German to Urdu.