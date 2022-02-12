Woman turned to PM the day before being killed by sergeant in massacre

The day before being murdered by her husband alongside her two children, Maria de Lourdes Furtado, 50, asked the Psychological and Social Assistance Center (CAPS), a unit that provides mental health care for the Military Police of the Federal District for help ( PMDF). Crying a lot, the woman asked for help, claiming that she was afraid of her companion, Sergeant Nilson Cosme Batista dos Santos.

The soldier committed suicide after killing the family and setting the house on fire. The tragedy occurred on Thursday (10/2), in Planaltina.

At the time, Maria de Lourdes was instructed to compulsorily hospitalize her husband. “Last Wednesday (9/2), she spoke with the team of the Subsection of Social Welfare (Sbes) linked to CAPS. She was crying nonstop and said she was afraid, she asked for help. She asked, ‘for God’s sake’, for someone to help the family. She said she was afraid to hospitalize him, as she didn’t know what he could do to her,” a source revealed to the column.

***3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (14) Four people from the same family were killed in the early evening of February 10, in Planaltina. The victims were found charred and with gunshot marks in a residence.Gustavo Moreno/Metropolis ***Planaltina massacre: PMDF sergeant kills family, sets house on fire and commits suicide_1 The author of the crime, Sergeant of the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF) Nilson Cosme Batista dos Santos, killed his wife and two children and committed suicide.Personal archive ***Planaltina massacre: PMDF sergeant kills family, sets house on fire and commits suicide_2 Shortly before, Cosme called the 14th Battalion of the PM, in Planaltina, to warn about the massacre. The policeman was very nervous and said he would kill everyone. During the call, officers heard several shots.Gustavo Moreno/Metropolis ***Planaltina massacre: PMDF sergeant kills family, sets house on fire and commits suicide_3 About five minutes after the call, a team went to the residence. The PMs tried to contact the family, but no one responded.Gustavo Moreno/Metropolis ***Planaltina massacre: PMDF sergeant kills family, sets house on fire and commits suicide_4 Military police noticed signs of smoke in the property, broke down the gate and called the Fire Department. All the while, the PMs called Cosme and tried to contact the residents.Gustavo Moreno/Metropolis ***Planaltina massacre: PMDF sergeant kills family, sets house on fire and commits suicide_5 The fire was contained by the Fire Department, which also removed four bodies. Close to one of the dead was found a CZ .9mm pistol, from the PMDFGustavo Moreno/Metropolis ***Planaltina massacre: PMDF sergeant kills family, sets house on fire and commits suicide_6 One of the victims is Maria de Lourdes Furtado, 50, who is married to the police officer.Personal archive ***Planaltina massacre: PMDF sergeant kills family, sets house on fire and commits suicide_7 Isaac Furtado, 21, was also murdered by Cosme. The young man was the son of the policeman and had passed chemical engineering at UnBPersonal archive ***Planaltina massacre: PMDF sergeant kills family, sets house on fire and commits suicide_8 Lucas Furtado dos Santos, 16, was the couple’s youngest child and died in the massacre.Personal archive 0

This was not the victim’s first call to CAPS. In January of this year, Maria de Lourdes had sought guidance. At the time, she also requested that the officers speak to her husband and advise him to seek medical treatment.

At 3:00 pm on January 20, a team from the PMDF looked for Sgt. The group went to the room of the subcommander of the 14th Battalion of the PM, in Planaltina, where the conversation took place. To protect Maria de Lourdes’ identity, the military told Nilson that work friends noticed that he was behaving differently.

Nilson dos Santos was upset and began to question who denounced him. The column found that the PM contradicted himself throughout the dialogue. He said he didn’t have depression, but he was having problems with a neighbor, who owns a car wash. He revealed that he suffered a lot as a child, was bullied and abandoned by his father.

“I will kill everyone”

As the column revealed, before killing his wife and two children, and committing suicide, the sergeant called the 14th Battalion of the PM, in Planaltina, to warn about the massacre. The policeman was very nervous and said he would kill everyone. During the call, officers heard several shots.

About five minutes after the call, a team went to the residence, located at Quadra 161, in the Traditional Sector, in Planaltina. The PMs tried to contact the family, but no one responded.

Military police noticed signs of smoke in the property, broke down the gate and called the Fire Department. All the while, the MPs called Cosme and tried to contact the residents.

The house’s doors and windows were fully locked. As they forced their way in, the garrison saw a body on the floor in one of the rooms. Two police officers even tried to drag the body out of the flames. However, due to the smoke, they could not. An empty gallon jug reeking of alcohol was also found at the scene.

The fire was contained by the Fire Department, which also removed four bodies. A PMDF CZ .9mm pistol was found near one of the dead.

Know who the victims are:

isaac1 Isaac Furtado was the son of sergeant. He had passed chemical engineering at UnBReproduction / Social Networks ART ON PHOTO Lucas Furtado dos Santos was the couple’s youngest child. He was also killed in the slaughterReproduction / Social Networks Maria de Lourdes, victim of a massacre in Planaltina Maria de Lourdes was Nilson’s wifeMaterial Granted to Metropolis Nilson Cosme Batista dos Santos Nilson Cosme Batista dos Santos was a PMDF sergeantreproduction 0

quiet couple

According to the family’s neighbor, Lucileide Maria Lucas, 33, the family didn’t seem to have any problems. “They were always a quiet couple, they went to church, she was Catholic. They went to São Sebastião, she said she went to the 5pm mass. The two always treated me well, the boys played, played video games. I know the oldest passed UnB,” she says.

Also according to the resident of the region, she was very close to Maria de Lourdes, and even talked to the victim on the day of the crime. “Day 2 she sent audio saying she had Covid. Day 8 I asked if everything was ok, she said yes. Today I sent audio and she previewed it at 5:50 pm,” she revealed.

A childhood friend of the two murdered youths, João Vitor Gonçalves, 20, told the report with emotion that both were very studious. “They were never going out, partying, [ficavam] only studying. But they played a lot of video games. Isaac went on to chemical engineering at UnB. I can’t even say what I’m feeling, only those who lost know”, he lamented.