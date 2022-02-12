Work at Caixa affects the health of almost 80% of bank employees, reveals Fenae survey

Originally published on the CUT website

Eight out of 10 working bank employees said work affects their health. Most of those on sick leave report some mental illness.

Preliminary data from a survey commissioned by the National Federation of Staff Associations of Caixa Econômica Federal (Fenae) on working conditions and the impacts of the pandemic on the health of Caixa workers reveal that working at the bank makes bank employees sick.

Of the 1,704 active workers who responded to the survey, approximately eight in 10 (80%) said work affects their health.

. 6% are on sick leave from work – the main reason for absence is mental illness;

. 33% are away due to depression;

. 26% for anxiety;

. 13% due to Burnout syndrome; and,

. 11% for panic syndrome.

. 20% of bank employees work more than eight hours a day.

The scenario has worsened a lot since the last survey by the entity on the health of workers, carried out in 2018, according to the president of Fenae, Sergio Takemoto.

“We know that the pandemic is a factor that weighs on the mental health of workers. But research shows that this illness is linked to work. In other words, Caixa’s management method, demands and pressure for goals and the exhaustive working day are interfering with the health of employees. This data will help us pursue actions in defense of bankers,” said Takemoto.

“The data are frightening”, reinforces the director of Health and Pensions at Fenae, Fabiana Matheus.

“Immediately, with the preliminary information, we can say that Caixa, in some way, is harming the health of its workers”, he adds.

The leader informed that the executive board of the Federation will meet to evaluate the preliminary report and think about actions in defense of workers.

sample profile

Fenae’s opinion poll on the health of Caixa bank employees was carried out by Acerte Pesquisa e Comunicação, between November 19 and December 10, 2021. 3034 bank employees answered the questionnaire until the end. Of these, 1,704 (56%) are active employees and 1,330 (44%) are retired.

Of the active respondents, 74% work in branches.

. 34% have a management position;

. 21% are New Banking Technicians (TBN);

. 71% are between 30 and 49 years old;

. 59% declared themselves to be male; and,

. 41% female.

Among retirees, 66% are between 60 and 69 years old. 53% declared themselves to be male and 47, female.

The survey’s margin of error is 1.8 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95%.

