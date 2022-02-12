Xiaomi brings Redmi Watch 2 Lite to Brazil; know the price | smartwatches

Xiaomi announced the arrival in Brazil of the Redmi Watch 2 Lite for the suggested price of R$ 799 in the official store. The smartwatch has more than 100 sport modes, water resistance (50 meters) and a high-precision geolocation system.

The watch’s technical sheet includes a 1.55-inch rectangular TFT LCD screen. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes to the national market with versions in blue, beige and black.

2 of 3 Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s smart watch can be used with devices running Android 6 or higher, as well as iOS 10 or higher. The connection is made via Bluetooth 5.0, which has low power consumption. One of the functions of the device is the ability to constantly measure blood oxygen saturation in addition to measuring heart rate. Another highlight is the long-lasting battery, which promises up to 10 days away from the charger.

The main competitors of a similar price to the Xiaomi watch are the Huawei Watch GT 42mm and the Galaxy Watch Active 40mm. The company highlights the presence of a high-precision location system, compatible with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BDS. Fitness, sleep and health tracking data is accessed via the Xiaomi Wear app, with workout data syncing to the Strava app.

3 of 3 Xiaomi smartwatch delivers up to 10 days of battery life — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi Xiaomi smartwatch delivers up to 10 days of battery life — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi

It is worth remembering that the model was already available on the internet on foreign websites, but only the devices marketed by Xiaomi in Brazil are able to receive product warranty support in the country.

Datasheet of Redmi Watch 2 Lite (Xiaomi)

Display Size: 1.55 inch

Screen Type: TFT (touch/capacitive)

Display resolution: 320 x 360 pixels

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0 BLE

Battery Capacity: 262mAh

Charging cable: 1x magnetic charging cable

App: Xiaomi Wear (iOS and Android)

Compatibility: Android 6.0 or higher; iOS 10.0 or higher

GPS: GPS + GLONASS + Galileo + BDS

Water resistance: 5 ATM (50 meters deep)

Battery life in use: up to 10 days

Charging type: magnetic

Charging time: approximately 2 hours

Input Voltage: DC 5.0V

Adjustable bracelet length: 14 – 21 cm

Strap width: 21mm

Strap Material: TPU

Sensors: accelerometer, gyroscope, optical PPG heart rate sensor, electronic compass and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2)

Product Dimensions: 4.12 x 1.07 x 3.53 cm

Product weight: 350g