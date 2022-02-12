XP/Ipespe: Lula has 43% and Bolsonaro, 25%; Moro and Ciro tie with 8% – Politics

Lula leads poll followed by Bolsonaro. Ciro and Moro tie (photo: AFP/REPRODUO) The XP/Inesp poll, released this Friday (2/11), shows ex-president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) leading the electoral race alone, with 43% of voting intentions. In second place is President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 25%.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) and former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) are tied for third, each with 8%. Joo Doria (PSDB) has 3%, Andr Janones (Avante) and Simone Tebet (MDB) each scored 1% and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) and Luiz Felipe D’vila (Novo) did not score.

scenario without squid

The poll also simulated a second round without the name of former president Lula.

Ciro Gomes appears with the highest possibility of being elected, with 45% of voting intentions, against Bolsonaro, with 33%. In this case, blanks and nulls accounted for 22%.

In a possible clash between Joo Doria and Jair Bolsonaro, the governor of So Paulo would also be elected with 40% of voting intentions against 34% for the head of the federal executive. Whites and nulls accounted for 26%.

If Moro goes to the dispute with Bolsonaro, there is a possibility of a technical tie. In the XP/Inesp poll, Moro appears with 38% of intentions and Bolsonaro with 32%. Blanks and nulls account for 30%. Check out the results of a possible second round:

Lula 54% x Bolsonaro 31% – white and null, only 15% did not respond or would not vote;

Lula 51% x Moro 31% – 18% would vote blank or null, did not respond or would not vote;

Lula 50% x Ciro 26% – white and null, only 24% did not respond or would not vote;

Lula 53% x Doria 29% – 18% would vote blank or null, did not respond or would not vote;

Ciro 45% x Bolsonaro 33% – 22% would vote blank or null, did not respond or would not vote;

Doria 40% x Bolsonaro 34% – 26% would vote blank or null, did not respond or would not vote;

Moro 32% x Bolsonaro 30% – 38% would vote blank or null, did not respond or would not vote

The IPESPE survey was carried out from February 7 to 9, 2022, with a national sample of 1,000 respondents, representing the Brazilian electorate, aged 16 and over, from all regions of the country; with quotas of sex, age and location; and control of education, income and recall of the 2018 presidential vote. The interviews were carried out by telephone via the CATI IPESPE System.

The estimated maximum margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95.5%. The percentages that do not add up to 100% are due to rounding or multiple answer alternatives.

The IPESPE survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court under protocol BR-03828/2022. Its release is authorized as of February 10, 2022.