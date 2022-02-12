“You want a kiss too”

posted on 02/11/2022 14:42 / updated on 02/11/2022 15:00



President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Friday (11/2) in the event for hiring people with disabilities by Caixa Econômica Federal, which took place at Palácio do Planalto. Moments before the speech, the first lady, Michelle, who had just taken the floor, greeted those present on stage and kissed her husband on the mouth. Then, as he continued to speak, Bolsonaro joked with Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB), also present, saying that he too deserved a “kiss”.

“I think Mourão wants a kiss too. You deserve it too, Mourão”, he laughed, being rebutted by the general, who laughed and made a negative gesture, shaking his index finger.

The president’s speech took place shortly after the vice president told journalists, upon arrival in Planalto, that he will run for the position of senator for Rio Grande do Sul, the state where he was born. Soon, he will not be on the ticket for Bolsonaro’s re-election this year.

The vice president wore a mask with the flag of Rio Grande do Sul and was asked if the symbol was an indication that he would run for the Senate for the state. “Of course, right,” he replied.

“Senator Flávio (Bolsonaro) has been talking around [que sou candidato ao Senado]”, he affirmed, adding that his decision “will be communicated shortly”. He stressed, however, that he has not yet chosen an acronym: “Now it’s just a matter of party”.

The composition of the dispute, according to the general, will also depend on who will run as a candidate for governor. “There are two pre-candidates from our field. Onyx (Lorenzoni) and (Luiz Carlos) Heinze. Let’s wait and see what will come out of this”, he concluded.

Bolsonaro has not yet defined who will be his deputy in the campaign. Behind the scenes, names such as Augusto Heleno, from the Institutional Security Office (GSI), and Braga Netto, Minister of Defense, appear. There is also a strong articulation around the name of the current Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina.

shuddered bonds

The relationship between Mourão and the president is marked by friction and tremors. Since the beginning of the government, Mourão has, at times, expressed opinions different from the decisions of the president.

In June, Mourão reported “missing” being called to participate in Bolsonaro’s ministerial meetings. The deputy said that he is “not knowing what is happening” and said he is also aware that the chief executive must choose another deputy for the ticket when he runs for reelection in 2022.

Since then, he was being excluded from ministerial meetings. Seven months later, the president finally invited him to participate in a meeting with representatives of the Esplanade.

The following month, Bolsonaro compared the general to a “brother-in-law” and reported that he has a “very great independence” that sometimes ends up getting in the way. “The deputy is the same brother-in-law, right? You get married and have to put up with the brother-in-law on your side. You can’t send your brother-in-law away.”

In December, the president said he was considering choosing Mourão again to compose the presidential ticket in the 2022 elections. But he added that he was still studying the scenario.

On the 8th, the leader of the Executive stated that he should invite a Northeasterner or a Minas Gerais citizen to the position of deputy on his ticket, or even a general, and that he should make the announcement in March.

He reported, on the date, however, that he had already spoken with the possible deputy. “It can’t be a last-minute wedding. And that name will do me good, for the government, for Brazil. It has to be a respected name, not just because it’s from the Northeast, just because it’s from Minas Gerais, just because it’s from São Paulo. There has to be something more,” he added.