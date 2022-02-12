Young man is attacked by giant white shark, but survives

The 20-year-old said she was at sea, on an inflatable float, when the great white shark bit her torso. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jacquelin Morley, 20, decided to enjoy a sunny day at Kelp Beds Beach, in Esperance, Australia, last Sunday (06), but was surprised by the attack of a White shark of 3.3 meters.

The young woman was at sea, on an inflatable float, when the animal bit her torso. She joined forces and managed to get to the sand, where the other bathers performed first aid before she was taken to a hospital.

Authorities reported that Morley was “lucky to make it out alive.”

One another boy named Darren Patten was swimming beside the girl when the predator arrived. He told the West Australian newspaper he was scared.

“It made the hairs on the back of my neck stand on end,” he said.

The boy also said that he was afraid the shark would return because of the huge trail of blood that was left in the water.

He claimed that he held the girl, and helped her return to the sand.

“We wrapped her in a towel, put her in the back of a car and went straight to the hospital.”

Another civilian also reported that he and his family were already paying attention to Morley half an hour before everything happened. He added that the shark circled the buoy a few times.

“She seemed to be going deeper and deeper into the sea. Then we saw a figure under the water ring, but we weren’t sure what it could be, but he went around her buoy a couple of times,” he told ABC.

MORE ATTACKS

A British man was killed by a great white shark while swimming off an Australian beach. The boy has been identified as 57-year-old Paul Millachip.

He and his family were on the beach at Port Beach, outside Perth, where they had been living for a few years, when the attack took place.

Witnesses said the animal was over four meters long and, according to the victim’s wife, “appeared out of nowhere.” The woman, who declined to be named, called the experience “utterly terrifying.”

She and her children witnessed the attack and saw Paul disappear into the sea while swimming.