10 foods rich in vitamin D to protect bones

Everyone knows that vitamin D is obtained by absorbing sunlight, but it is also well known for helping to absorb calcium and, consequently, protect bones. In this way, it becomes essential that some foods are present in our daily lives.

It is very important to have healthy habits, such as eating foods rich in vitamins and nutrients. Well, the consumption of foods that contain vitamin D, in addition to daily sun exposure for a few minutes, can make you avoid various diseases.

The individual who lacks this substance is subject to developing diseases such as rickets, diabetes, hypertension, multiple sclerosis, osteoporosis, some heart problems and even cancer, among others. In addition, it is worth remembering that exposure to the sun requires care, and should be for a maximum period of 15 minutes, as the ideal for absorption is that it is done without the application of sunscreen.

Vitamin D benefits

The main functions of this vitamin for our body are:

Strengthens muscles, bones and teeth, as it increases the absorption of calcium in the body and helps in the construction of muscle mass;

Prevents diabetes by regulating blood glucose levels by helping to maintain the hormone that makes this process;

Improves immunity;

Reduces inflammation in the body;

Helps fight autoimmune diseases such as lupus and psoriasis;

Prevents diseases such as multiple sclerosis, osteoporosis, heart problems, cancer, among others;

It lowers blood pressure and, consequently, the risk of hypertension.

Some foods rich in vitamin D

Some of the foods that have a good amount of vitamin D in their composition are salmon, boiled eggs, meats in general, sardines and seafood, yogurt, mushrooms, wheat, oranges and citrus fruits in general, oatmeal, quinoa and cheese.