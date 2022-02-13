12-year-old boy takes car and dies after hitting truck

12-year-old boy died when he crashed a car in Ireland – Photo: Reproduction / NuachtTG4

A 12-year-old boy drove a car for more than 20 kilometers and died when he hit the front of the vehicle with a truck. The case took place in the early hours of Friday in County Limerick, Ireland.

According to information in the local press, the boy’s name is Wiktor Chojecki and he was in his first year at school. The institution’s director, Sean Lane, told The Irish Times that he was popular with students and faculty.

“We were all very shocked and upset to hear of the tragedy and it is very difficult for our students to express in words how they are feeling, but there is great sadness and shock among the entire school community,” he lamented.

The police will speak to parents, friends and school teachers looking for clues as to what may have influenced the boy’s decision. An investigation will also be carried out on the child’s phone and social networks to find out why he decided to take such a long trip with the family car.

Emergency service workers used cutting tools to remove the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The child’s body was removed to University Hospital for an autopsy.

The boy was the only occupant of the car. The truck driver, a man in his 40s, was not injured and was treated in a state of shock.