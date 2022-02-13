24-year-old musician dies after receiving electric discharge from guitar in São Borja | Rio Grande do Sul

Musician and vocalist Luyan Lopes de Aguiar, 24, died after receiving an electrical discharge from his guitar during soundcheck, in a picket line in São Borja, on the West Frontier of RS, on Saturday night (12).

Luyan sang in Grupo Pankda da Vaneira, which had a concert scheduled at the venue. The band, which is from the nearby city of Itaqui, arrived at the picket line around 7pm for the soundcheck.

According to information from the band, the musician adjusted the instrument and played it twice. In the third, when he touched the ropes, he screamed for help. The musicians turned off the mains, and one of the band members tried to take the guitar out of his hand, but was shocked.

Musicians began to try to revive him. Firefighters and Samu were called and also performed resuscitation procedures, but Luyan could not resist and died at the scene.

Member of the band for three years, Luyan was preparing for new releases of Pankda da Vaneira. In addition, he had just passed the Military Brigade contest.

The causes of death must be confirmed by forensics. The place where Luyan died will be inspected, according to information from the band. The ensemble had already performed on the picket on other occasions.

“Luyan was a person who enchanted everyone, humble, respectful, with dreams. He misses him a lot. Whoever knew him, there is not a person who doesn’t like Luyan”, laments his bandmate, singer Marcelo Gomes de Gomes Júnior.