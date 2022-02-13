4 types of training to gain muscle mass and improve immunity







Training to gain muscle mass and aerobic physical activities are great allies of health. Increasing lean body mass, in addition to promoting aesthetics and conditioning, is essential to get the immune system up to date. As well as increasing respiratory resistance through aerobic exercises, it can contribute to the prevention of numerous diseases.

According to a study published by the scientific journal Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews, physical exercises are essential to strengthen immunity and improve the respiratory system of patients who have had Coivd-19. In addition, we have also seen here that weight training can prevent the development of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

There are plenty of reasons to get out of a sedentary lifestyle. And to help people who want to strengthen their health and, on top of that, achieve a healthy and aesthetic physique, we have separated some fundamental activities to achieve these goals.

According to the physical education professional, Altino Andrade, the best workouts to gain muscle mass are those that involve more strength and fewer repetitions. The idea is to bet on intensity, not duration. Therefore, fast and hard workouts are the most indicated. “The right load for each person is the one that allows, at the end of the last repetition, the feeling of mission accomplished, literally, without overloading”, he says.

Workouts to gain muscle mass and improve immunity

1) Bodybuilding

Weight training is the number 1 activity when it comes to gaining muscle mass. Therefore, nothing fairer than starting the list with her. The big tip here is to respect the limits of your body. Some people often have doubts about what is the ideal number of repetitions in each set. But only a physical education professional will know how to evaluate the student’s current moment and indicate the right training for that period.

It is up to the bodybuilder to adjust the load to perform exactly what he was prescribed. For example, if the training plan indicates that you must perform 12 repetitions of a certain exercise, the weight needs to be regulated for this. If you can perform more movements than suggested, the load is too light. However, doing less than 12 repetitions is a sign that you are too heavy.

2) Functional

Some people, however, do not like to practice weight training because they understand that the practice is very monotonous and tedious. In this case, the suggestion is to bet on functional training. As they are based on natural body movements and involve activities such as running, jumping and squatting, the dynamics of exercises can become more attractive and fun for some individuals.

3) HIIT

Is time short? Bet on HIIT. These are high-intensity interval workouts that can be performed in up to 20 minutes. But beware, overdoing intense exercise can turn medicine into poison. Constantly exhausting the body and not allowing adequate recovery is usually harmful to immunity and muscle mass gain. Therefore, the ideal is to enlist the help of a physical education teacher so that he can indicate the best way to fit this type of training into your routine.

4) Race

Running short distances, up to 100 meters, with as much speed as possible, can stimulate muscle mass gain as well. However, training a little longer and with moderate intensity are great alternatives to increase the resistance and conditioning of the respiratory system. The ideal is to alternate workouts and maintain a balance between activities.