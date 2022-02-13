480,000 in the state have an average of 334 reais forgotten in banks

After having its website taken down by the excess of visits for consultation and redemption of values ​​forgotten in financial institutions, the Central Bank (BC) created an exclusive website for the service, which starts working next Monday.

In all, 480 thousand in the state will be able to receive, on average, R$ 334 that were in forgotten bank accounts, since in total, there are R$ 8 billion divided into R$ 24 million for consumers in the country.

According to the BC, the amounts are withheld as a result of situations such as current or savings accounts closed with available balance, for example. According to economist Jorge Eloy, many people ended up forgetting small amounts in their accounts.

“Sometimes they were insignificant amounts and people were not interested in withdrawing. Before there was no Pix, and to do a TED you could pay more in fees than the amount you had in your account.”

He stressed that it is important for people to consult and get the values, if they have them. “Even if there is little money, if it is available, one should take it. Money is money,” he said.

Consultations will be made on the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. There, it will be necessary to inform CPF or CNPJ to check if there is any forgotten money. The BC explains that the moment the citizen makes the query through the new website, he will know if he has any value to receive.

If you have any “forgotten money”, he will receive the dates to know the values ​​​​and request the transfer from March 7th. From each redemption request, the financial institution has 12 business days to pay.

However, to redeem the money, it will be necessary to have an account on the Gov.br platform. Registration is free and can be done either through the website or through the Gov.br app, available for iOS and Android. The registration will have to be silver or gold level for the movement to occur.

The BC says that there is no need to worry about a possible loss of application deadline, because access to the site can be made at any time, as well as a new appointment.

“Citizens never lose the right to values ​​in their name. Institutions will keep these resources for as long as necessary, waiting until the citizen requests their return”, says the BC in a note.

Money from FGTS, PIS, labor action and insurance receivable

In addition to the money forgotten in bank accounts, thousands of users also did not withdraw amounts they have to receive from lawsuits, PIS/Pasep and accounts from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

The Regional Labor Court of the 17th Region (TRT-ES) identified R$ 166 million forgotten in judicial accounts of workers, companies, experts and lawyers. The data is from 2020 and has not yet been updated by TRT-ES.

Another possibility is the salary allowance for the year 2019. A total of 1,356 workers in the State were entitled to the allowance but did not receive it due to discrepancies in the information for that year.









There is also the residual balance of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), especially in the case of a deceased worker. “In this case, the family must go to the Caixa with a declaration proving that he is a legal dependent of the person”, explains the president of the Worker’s Guarantee Fund Institute, Mário Avelino.

“Any money you are very welcome”

The 24-year-old receptionist Brenda Ferreira Fernandes de Oliveira says she is curious to see if there is any forgotten money. She says that, even if it is not a high amount, any amount will be welcome.

“I’m curious and I’m going after it. Even because, nowadays, the products are all more expensive, so any extra amount on the bill already helps at the end of the month.”

central bank

Starting next Monday, you can access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. Inform your CPF or CNPJ to check if you have any “forgotten money”.

Once the query is made, the system will inform you whether or not you have amounts receivable. If you have money to withdraw, pay attention to the date that the System informs. This date will be an appointment, and you will be able to consult the values ​​and inform the data for the transfer on that day.

To redeem the money, you need to have an account on the Gov.br platform. Registration is free and can be done through the website or the Gov.br app.

To be able to move the values, you need to have a silver or gold level registration on this platform. An important change is that it will no longer be possible to access the system with the Registrato login.

On the scheduled date, access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br again, using your silver or gold level Gov.br login to find out the amount available for withdrawal and request the transfer.

If you missed the appointment date, just enter the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br again and request new access. The system will inform a new date for the return.

You will not lose the right to the amounts in your name, which will remain in the banks.

Other possibilities

salary allowance

According to the Ministry of Labor, 123,765 workers have not yet redeemed the salary bonus for 2019, the total amount of which is BRL 113.97 million. In the state, the number of people who have not yet redeemed the allowance is 1,356.

These are the remaining workers who did not receive the allowance due to lack or discrepancies in the information for that base year.

To receive the late amount, the worker will have to make a request to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, as of March 31.

The request can be made in person at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor or by email. [email protected]replacing “uf” with the acronym of the state in which you reside.

When requesting the reissue of the benefit, the worker will have until December 29, 2022 to withdraw. If this does not happen, you can only ask for reissue on the calendar for next year, the ministry said.

FGTS

It is possible that workers also have residual balances that can be withdrawn from the FGTS. In the event of the worker’s death, heirs can also withdraw the amounts left in the accounts.

Court accounts

The Regional Labor Court of the 17th Region of Espírito Santo (TRT-ES) identified R$ 166 million forgotten in judicial accounts by workers, companies, experts and lawyers in the State, in 2020.

Since then, TRT-ES has been returning the amounts, researching whether the recipient has a bank account in their name or, if necessary, notifying them through a bailiff.

If none of these cases is possible and the creditor is not located, the judge will order the opening of an account at Caixa Econômica Federal in the name of the recipient of the money, and the necessary information will be published in a permanent notice on the Court’s website.

According to the TRT-ES, there is no way to consult the values, and it is necessary to wait for the Court.










