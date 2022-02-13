5 protein-rich foods that help you lose weight

If there is one essential nutrient that contributes to the weight loss process, it is protein. Such an amino acid is responsible for building muscle mass. So when you increase your intake, your metabolism takes longer to digest food, burning more calories. So, read on and check it out. which foods are rich in protein.

In the observations made in one study, people who increased their protein consumption by 30% ate almost 450 fewer calories per day, and lost about 5 kg over the course of the research, which lasted 12 weeks. In addition, they did not use any other weight loss measure.

Protein-rich foods that should be included in the diet

Plain yogurt for Greek yogurt

In addition to being very creamy, Greek yogurt is tastier than regular yogurt, and it also has more protein. Compared to the 5 grams of protein contained in regular yogurt, there are 10 grams of protein in Greek yogurt in just 100 grams and therefore it can be easily swapped in the diet.

Pork sausage by turkey sausage

Both meats are rich in protein, but turkey has higher levels of the amino acid. If we compare the two, the turkey sausage has 19g of protein in two pieces, while the pork sausage has 11g of protein in the same serving. Also, turkey meat has less fat and therefore should be chosen over pork if you are in the process of losing weight.

Chicken thighs per chicken breast

Do you believe that different parts of the same animal can vary in nutrients? In this sense, in 100 grams of chicken thigh, there are 21 grams of protein. However, chicken breast is even richer in protein, with about 31 grams per 100 grams of the piece. Also, chicken breast has less fat compared to thighs and is therefore a great option to include in your diet.

Cottage cheese ricotta

Cottage cheese is considered a very healthy source of protein for vegetarians and is a popular ingredient in both savory and sweet dishes. Plus, there are 11 grams of protein in just 100 grams of cottage cheese. On the other hand, ricotta cheese, which is often used in pasta, pies, and even toast, has only 7 grams of protein in that same serving.

Regular noodles for lentil noodles

In general, the common pasta we eat is made with refined wheat flour. However, when wheat goes through the refinement process, all the nutrients are lost and therefore do not contribute to your health. However, if you like to eat pasta, you can replace this ingredient with lentil pasta that contains much more nutrients. For example, lentil noodles made from chickpeas, beans, or even peas have about 9.4 grams of protein per 100 grams.