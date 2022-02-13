5 tips to stay active without having to go out







Sport is important for disease prevention Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Home exercises, overnight, have become a real fever in Brazil and the world. All because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced millions of people across the planet to totally change their habits. To avoid the contagion of the coronavirus, social isolation, for a time, also prevented people from attending gyms and parks. Factors that made the population more sedentary. But that also opened the door to sports without leaving home.

Currently, even with the advancement of vaccination and the reopening of gyms, it is still valid to perform physical activities at home. The advantages of not having to move to another place and even the security of maintaining social isolation are some of the arguments in favor of home exercises.

In addition, we have already seen here that the practice of regular activities is essential to prevent the development of diseases, fight obesity and increase the quality of life. Not to mention that strong and healthy muscles can produce more than 600 beneficial substances for the human body. That said, with the help of the orthopedist, Dr. Layron Alves, we have separated the five main tips to start your training routine without leaving home. Check out:

1- Don’t forget to warm up

Ten minutes of warm-up can already make a difference, avoid pain and improve performance. According to the orthopedist, before starting home exercises, it is essential to prepare the body so that it adapts to the new stimuli that will be given. That way, you move away from the risk of injury and even gain more strength and endurance during the activity.

2 – Clothing and accessories remain important

When people go to the gym, it is normal for them to worry about the clothes, shoes and accessories they will use. Wearing a light look, which does not cause any movement limitation, having a pair of tennis shoes suitable for the chosen practice and a bottle of water for hydration, are basic principles for carrying out physical activities. And at home, it’s no different.

3 – Don’t try to compensate for the intensity

It is important to respect your limits. Mainly for beginners practitioners or those who were still for a long time, living in a sedentary lifestyle. The anxiety to make up for lost time is usually great. But advancing the signal can be dangerous, causing injury, and further delaying objectives. According to Layron, demanding more from your body than it can provide is a health risk.

4 – Adapt a space in your home

It is important to set aside a specific place for home exercises. Having to move the furniture away from the house every time you do some activity is exhausting and can contribute to giving up. Another interesting attitude is to invest in some simple equipment, such as elastic bands, weights, benches and mats.

5 – Don’t forget to eat

At home the temptations can be great. But, even if you don’t go to the gym, maintaining a balanced diet is essential for home exercises to succeed. Dr. Layron recommends special attention to adequate protein, calcium and vitamin intake. Not to mention rest and constant hydration, before and after training. Factors that, associated with physical activity, will speed up the achievement of goals.

Source: SportLife