5 ways to avoid war between Russia and Ukraine | World

The prospect of a full-scale war in Ukraine is terrifying to imagine: if Russia does invade the neighboring country, thousands could die and many more could be forced to emigrate.

The economic cost would be severe and the humanitarian cost devastating. However, Russia continues to bolster its troops around Ukraine, and the West continues to threaten dire consequences if the Russians cross the border.

In this scenario, is there still a chance of a diplomatic way out of this confrontation, one that is peaceful and durable?

Diplomats speak of an “exit ramp,” a way in which all sides can get off the road to war. While finding this path isn’t easy, we’ve looked at some alternatives below.

In this scenario, Western powers would effectively prevent any invasion, convincing Russian President Vladimir Putin that the costs — in human lives, in diplomatic relations and also economic, due to sanctions — would outweigh the benefits.

Putin could be swayed by the possibility that the West would support a military insurgency in Ukraine and, with that, a costly war would drag on for years, reducing the president’s popularity among Russians.

Under this narrative, the West would also have to allow Putin to claim a diplomatic victory, posing as a peaceful protagonist who did not respond militarily to provocations from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and who had his “legitimate security concerns”. considered.

The difficulty with this narrative is that it would be too easy to argue that Putin failed. His actions would have united the West; led NATO to move forces closer to Russia’s borders; and encouraged Sweden and Finland to consider joining the organization.

The reality is that if Putin wants to control Ukraine and undermine NATO, there is little reason to back down now.

2 of 4 Russian President Vladimir Putin has been unyielding in his main objective: to remove Ukraine from NATO — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

NATO and Russia may reach a new security agreement

Western powers have made it clear that they will not give up fundamental principles such as Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and its right to become a member of NATO, which must have “open doors” for any country that wants to join.

But the US and NATO have agreed that some broader security issues can be negotiated.

This could include the resumption of arms control agreements, with the aim of reducing the number of missiles on both sides; strengthening diplomacy between Russian forces and NATO; greater transparency about military exercises and missile tracking; and cooperation in anti-satellite weapons testing.

However, Russia has already made it clear that these points would not be enough to address its core concern that allowing Ukraine to join NATO would pose a threat to Russian security.

Ukraine and Russia can recover the Minsk accords

The Minsk Accords were a package of measures negotiated in 2014 and 2015 in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, aimed at ending conflicts in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russian-backed rebels.

Obviously these agreements failed, but at least they set a path for a ceasefire and a political settlement based on a more federal constitution.

Some Western politicians have spoken out that resuming the Minsk accords could be a solution to the current crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron said Minsk is “the only way that allows us to build peace”.

3 of 4 Minsk is 'the only way that allows us to build peace', defended French President Emmanuel Macron – Photo: Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told BBC Today that restoring the Minsk accords would be “a strong way to reduce the escalation [do conflito]”.

The problem is that the provisions of the agreement are complicated and contested. The Kremlin demands that Ukraine hold local elections to empower pro-Russian politicians. Kiev wants Moscow to first disarm and withdraw Russian fighters.

The most sensitive point is how much autonomy Minsk would give to breakaway enclaves in the Donbas, as the Donets River Basin region of southeastern Ukraine is known.

Kiev advocates modest autonomy. Moscow disagrees and says that this region and Luhansk should have a greater role in Ukraine’s foreign policy and, therefore, veto power over NATO membership.

And that’s the big fear in Kiev: that reviving Minsk will be a shortcut to taking the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO off the table. Thus, advancement of the agreement and popular support for it in Ukraine are unlikely.

Ukraine can become neutral, like Finland

There were reports — later denied — that French officials suggested that Ukraine could take Finland’s neutrality as a model.

Finland adopted this formal position during the Cold War. It was an independent, sovereign and democratic state. It remained, and remains, outside of NATO.

If Ukraine adopted neutrality as well, it would avoid the military outcome and, in theory, meet the Russian demand that Kiev never join NATO.

The military alliance, in turn, would not have to compromise its “open door” policy: it would have been Ukraine’s sovereign choice to decide not to join the organization.

But is Ukraine likely to choose this? No, because neutrality would effectively leave Ukraine open to Russian influence. Enforcing neutrality is difficult and there are no guarantees that Russia would abide by the rules.

Furthermore, Kiev would have to abandon its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, making, for example, the possibility of joining the European Union more distant.

Current impasse could become the rule

4 out of 4 Thousands of Russian servicemen were sent to Belarus for joint military exercises — Photo: Russian Defense Ministry via AP

Is it possible that the current confrontation just goes on, decreasing in intensity over time?

In this scenario, Russia can slowly drive its troops back to the barracks, declaring their drills over. But at the same time, a lot of military equipment can be left behind, just in case.

Moscow’s support for rebel forces in the Donbas would remain, in addition to the destabilizing effect of the constant Russian threat to Ukraine’s politics and economy. That is, this country would continue fighting, but at least there would be no full-scale war.

In turn, the West would maintain a reinforced NATO presence in Eastern Europe, and its politicians and diplomats would continue to have sporadic contact with Russian counterparts. Negotiations would continue, but little substantive progress would likely be made.

Slowly, the confrontation would fade from the headlines and join the long list of frozen conflicts fading from public attention.