Diabetes is a condition that affects more than 420 million people worldwide, it is chronic, however, it can be reversible.

There are some foods that are capable of harming the disease even more and, for those who deal with this case daily, it is very important to avoid these products.

Diets and strict restrictions are always indicated by health professionals to ease blood glucose.

With that in mind, we have separated a list of the main ‘poisons’ that diabetics should avoid. Check out!

6 foods that increase glucose and are bad for diabetes:

1. Banana and melon

Bananas, melons, and pitted fruits in general such as peaches and apricots are high in sugar.

Although they are able to offer several nutrients to the body, it is recommended to avoid these foods to save blood glucose.

Bet on strawberries, blackberries and citrus fruits.

2. White rice

The great villain of the menu: the more ingested, the greater the chances of causing type 2 diabetes.

It is estimated that for each additional daily serving of rice, this probability increases by 11%.

That’s because rice is a carbohydrate that overloads the body with sugars.

3. Protein bars

They are good illusionists. Protein bars are filled with carbohydrates, calories and fat. In other words, everything a diabetic should avoid.

So don’t be fooled by the fame of the bars

4. Bread products

Breads, bagels, croissants and all other types of sweets and baked goods need to be avoided at all costs by anyone with diabetes.

The reason for this is that these foods contain sugars and processed flours in excess, therefore, they are high in sodium, carbohydrates and fat, being highly harmful for this group of people.

5. Alcohol

Generally speaking, alcohol consumption is not good for anyone’s health, but it can be even worse for diabetics.

Alcoholic beverages are processed by the body in the same way as fats.

Therefore, they can alter the body’s sugar levels and should be avoided as much as possible.

6. Red meat

Despite being a food rich in proteins and vitamins, such as B12, excessive consumption can cause serious problems.

Red meat is rich in saturated fats. This means that consumers are more likely to develop obesity.

What’s more, it raises cholesterol. It is worth mentioning that diabetic people are more likely to develop cardiovascular problems.

Warning: This text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide diagnoses or solutions to medical or psychological problems. If in doubt, consult a specialist before starting any type of treatment.