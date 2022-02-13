80-year-old woman is taken hostage by naked man and rescued after failing to share online game scores; understand

A chilling story! An 80-year-old woman was taken hostage by a naked and bloodied man in the US, and rescued hours later for a surprising reason: the lack of her daily score in Wordle, an online game that consists of guessing a five-letter word at a time. day in just six attempts.

The case took place in Chicago, Illinois, on the night of February 5th. According to testimony, Denyse Holt was alone at home when the criminal, identified as James H. Davis III, 32, entered the premises and threatened her with scissors. The elderly woman was held at gunpoint in her own home for about 17 hours, with no chance of contacting her daughter, with whom she shared her game score daily.

It was precisely the lack of the routine message about the puzzle that aroused the concern of the family. Holt, who lives alone, told CBS that she was lying in bed when the stranger came through the window, completely undressed. After crawling through the broken glass, which left James with bloody cuts, he climbed into bed with her. “I was in shock” she told the broadcaster. “I was trying to survive this, that’s all. He said, ‘I will not hurt you or molest you’. I thought I could stay alive by not confronting him in any way, putting him in charge, not upsetting him.” confessed Denise.

During the kidnapping, James forced Holt to shower with him in an attempt to ward off Chicago’s harsh winter chill. “No, I’m not hot enough. We have to take a shower.” he told the victim. The lady also said that she got into the shower with her nightgown and, after that, the criminal started dragging her around the house, soaking wet, while disconnecting phones and leaving a trail of blood along the way. “He took two knives from my kitchen. He told me he liked knives.” recalled Denise.

Continue after Advertising

In the aftermath, Davis trapped Holt in the house’s windowless basement with only one chair, in which she remained for the next 17 hours. “I didn’t think I was going to live” said the octogenarian. To pass the time and try to stay calm amid the terrifying situation, Denyse performed stretching exercises. It was just hours later that the eldest daughter of the elderly woman, Meredith Holt-Caldwell, who lives in Seattle, realized something was wrong.

When she saw that her mother hadn’t sent Wordle’s daily score, wasn’t reading her text messages, and aware that Denyse never missed this part of her routine, Caldwell decided to contact the authorities. The next morning (6), Chicago police went to Denyse’s home and discovered that she was being held hostage.

For five hours, the agents and Davis were at an impasse. The situation worsened to such an extent that, according to Holt’s neighbors, a SWAT team (Special Weapons and Tactics or Special Weapons and Tactics, in Portuguese) was triggered and snipers positioned themselves on the roofs of neighboring houses. The agents eventually used a stun gun to incapacitate the attacker and rescue Denyse.

Continue after Advertising

James H. Davis III was arrested at the scene and charged with breaking and entering with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault against a peace officer. Police believe the boy has been experiencing some sort of mental health crisis.

Fortunately, the elderly woman escaped, at least physically, unharmed, but remains in a state of shock. “I never thought in a million years I imagined this is what was happening [quando ela não respondeu as mensagens]. But was”, reported a shocked Meredith to CBS. Watch the full report: