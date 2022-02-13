Abel cites pride and says he will force the Palmeiras squad to celebrate 2nd place

Palmeiras fans filled the stands at Mohammed Bin Zayed stadiumREUTERS/Matthew Childs

In smaller numbers, Chelsea fans also attended the Club World Cup finalREUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Entrance of teams to Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Cafu and Claudio Pizarro took the Club World Cup trophy to the pitchREUTERS/Suhaib Salem

The coveted Club World CupREUTERS/Suhaib Salem

The coaches, Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras) and Tuchel (Chelsea), talked before the ball rolledREUTERS/Matthew Childs

Raphael Veiga tries to get rid of defender Rudiger’s markingREUTERS/Matthew Childs

Brazilian Thiago Silva gives instructions to Chelsea playersREUTERS/Matthew Childs

Ron misses defender RudigerREUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Abel Ferreira gives instructions to Palmeiras playersREUTERS/Matthew Childs

Lukaku header to open the scoring for ChelseaREUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Lukaku’s Celebration with Havertz REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Raphael Veiga takes a penalty and draws for PalmeirasREUTERS/Matthew Childs

Raphael Veiga celebrates Palmeiras’ draw against ChelseaREUTERS/Matthew Childs

Palmeiras fans celebrate the equalizer REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Azpilicueta’s kick and defender Luan’s penalty, touching the ball with his handREUTERS/Matthew Childs

Kai Havertz’s penalty kicks for Chelsea to winREUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Kai Havertz celebrates goal against PalmeirasREUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Chelsea players commemorate Kai Havertz’s goalREUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palmeiras fans cry over Palmeiras’ defeat to ChelseaREUTERS/Carla Carniel

Thiago Silva and Azpilicueta celebrate Chelsea titleREUTERS/Suhaib Salem