Acute phase of the pandemic should end in 2022, estimates WHO director | coronavirus

For the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, the acute phase of the pandemic could end in 2022. This depends, however, on the world reaching the rate of 70% of the population vaccinated by mid-2020. June or July.



“If this is done, the acute phase of the pandemic could really end, and that is what we hope. It is in our hands”, declared the director, in a meeting at the biotechnology company Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines. The company is the first to produce a messenger RNA Covid-19 vaccine in Africa. The researchers used the sequence from pharmaceutical Moderna.



The projection is that the immunizer will be ready for clinical trials in November, with approval for use expected only for 2024. According to Poder360, Tedros Adhanom said that the expectation is that this vaccine can be applied “with fewer restrictions on storage” and for a “lower price”.

“The pandemic has highlighted the need to increase local production of vaccines around the world, especially in low- and middle-income countries”, pointed out the director, before adding that “the WHO global mRNA core is a big step in this direction. , by sharing technology and building on the capacity and scientific expertise that already exists in South Africa”.