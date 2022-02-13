After closing because of the omni, Emirates reopens the lounge on board the Airbus A380

Image: Emirates





After closing the lounges on board the Airbus A380 to prevent the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus, Emirates is again offering services on board the superjumbos. You drinks and snacks, as well as space in the bar to meet on board, should be offered again from this Friday (11) on all superjumbo routes, which includes flights from Guarulhos to Dubai.

The service is only available to premium class passengers and should return in the same way as it was offered before, with a reduced number of people on site and also with the use of a mandatory face protection mask, as reported by One Mile At A Time.

In addition to the opening of bars on board the A380, Emirates this week announced its new lounge at Dubai International Airport for young travelers traveling as unaccompanied minors.

The newly updated facilities offer fun video games, drinks and snacks, comfortable seating areas, free Wi-Fi, and kid-friendly bathrooms.




