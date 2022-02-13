After Samsung launch, what to choose: Galaxy S22 or iPhone 13? Compare prices and versions

Samsung announced the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and the S22 Ultra, its new device premium, in this last week. Prices in reais have not yet been released by the company, which shared the values ​​in dollars.

The S22 can be found for US$799 (about R$4,200), the S22+ for US$999 (about R$5,300), and the S22 Ultra, which has the S Pen stylus, for US$1,199 (about R$5,300). $6,300). Prices in reais will be announced this Tuesday (15) at a local event for the brand. It is not yet known if all models and versions come to Brazil.

The new line brings some technical changes such as the new Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, in addition to the factory operating system Android 12, with some new features in the color palette. The company also promises improvements in security and privacy with the new system.

Another point that draws attention is the battery of the S22, which is smaller than that of the S21. Now, the entry-level version of the lineup has 3,700 mAh against the 4,000 mAh of last year’s model.

Despite the capacity reduction, the Korean manufacturer stated that the change was due to the update processor, which makes better power management.

The Galaxy S22 line can be found in black, white and green in the S22 and S22+ versions, and also in wine in the Ultra version. Storage capacity is found in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB with 8GB and 12GB RAM versions.

THE InfoMoney compiled information and set up a comparative table with the main features of top-of-the-line devices from the main competitors in the market today. It is worth remembering that Apple should launch its new line this year, sequential to 13.

See the comparison table:

iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22+ Galaxy S22 Ultra Price From BRL 6,599 From BRL 7,599 From BRL 9,499 From BRL 10,499 From BRL 4,200* From BRL 5,300* From BRL 6,300* internal capacity up to 512GB up to 512GB up to 1TB up to 1TB Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Up to 512 TB RAM 4GB 4GB 6GB 6GB 8GB 8GB 12GB Drums 2,500 mAh 3,265 mAh 3,150 mAh 4,400 mAh 3,700 mAh 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (Qualcomm) Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (Qualcomm) Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (Qualcomm) Screen 5.4 in (Super Retina XDR Display) 6.1 in (Super Retina XDR Display) 6.1 in (Super Retina XDR Display

with ProMotion) 6.7 in (Super Retina XDR with ProMotion) 6.1 in (Full HD+ Flat) 6.6 in (Full HD+ Flat) 6.8 inches (Edge Quad HD+) Camera Dual 12MP + Front 12MP Camera System Dual 12MP + Front 12MP Camera System Three 12MP rear cameras and one 12MP front camera Three 12MP rear cameras and one 12MP front camera + LiDAR sensor three rear cameras (12MP, 50MP and 10MP) and a 10MP front camera three rear cameras (12MP, 50MP and 10MP) and a 10MP front camera four rear cameras (12MP, 108MP and two 10MP) and one 40MP front Thickness 7.65 mm 7.65 mm 7.65 mm 7.65 mm 71.6 mm 7.6 mm 8.9 mm 5G yea yea yea yea yea yea yea

*Prices in reais were not disclosed; those listed in BRL in the table are estimates based on the most recent dollar exchange rate. With taxes included, official values ​​of products will be higher.

