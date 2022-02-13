After spending in NY, Mario Frias cancels trip to Russia by order of Bolsonaro

Packed for Russia with four more advisors, the special secretary for Culture, Mario Frias, was forced to cancel the trip. The order came from the Presidency of the Republic, which decided for a leaner entourage and passed the guidance on to all the ministries that had representatives on the agenda.

President Jair Bolsonaro leaves this Monday, the 14th, for state visits to Moscow and Budapest (Hungary), amid an escalation of geopolitical tension in the region, involving Ukraine. With a military conflict looming, the president was advised to postpone the visit, but chose to keep it.

In addition to the Russian and Hungarian capitals, the forecast was that Frias and his advisers would also extend the trip to Warsaw, Poland. This destination has also been suspended, at least for the time being, informed the Special Secretariat for Culture, linked to the Ministry of Tourism.

“Due to the guidance of the Presidency, which requested the reduction of the entourage of all ministries that would go to the agendas in Russia and Hungary, there was no longer any sense to keep the trip to the agenda only in Poland, the trip being canceled to reschedule on another date” , informed the Secretariat.

The assistant secretary, Hélio Ferraz de Oliveira, the chief of staff, Raphael Azevedo, the secretary of development, André Porciúncula, and the secretary of audiovisual, Felipe Cruz Pedri, would travel with Frias.

Yesterday, the secretary did a live on social media, but to comment on another controversy related to travel – the one he made to New York in December last year. In the presentation, he did not mention the cancellation for Russia, Hungary and Poland.

The trip to the North American city, which lasted five days with four official appointments on the agenda, was the subject of a request to the Federal Audit Court (TCU) by the Public Ministry (MP) linked to the body on Friday (11) to investigate travel expenses.

The deputy attorney general of the MP with the TCU, Lucas Rocha Furtado, wants the court to investigate “whether the trip paid for with public resources had legitimate reasons to exist in the public interest or if it served to meet – at the excuses of the law – very personal and private”.

The trip was classified as “urgent” by the secretariat and, according to the Federal Official Gazette, the minister would be in New York to promote a “cultural project involving audiovisual production, culture and sport” with the Bolsonarista jiu-jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie, who invited him. To go there, the secretary spent R$ 39 thousand along with Oliveira. The two were also reimbursed by the government for tests for covid-19, in the total amount of R$ 3,600.

In yesterday’s live, Frias said that he and his deputy were developing a normative instruction (IN) related to the Rouanet Law. “The goal was to talk to the Broadway market because it’s a self-sustaining market,” he argued. The secretary also claimed that the amounts paid for the tickets are those practiced by the market and that, to save money, he shared a hotel room with Oliveira.

For Deputy Attorney Furtado, however, the expenses were a “true extravagance”. “The situation narrated here clearly constitutes a lack of respect for the zeal, parsimony, efficiency and economy that should always guide public spending and undoubtedly imposes the intervention of this Court of Auditors”.

The trip was also the subject of an investigation request from the PT bench in the Chamber. “The Secretary of Culture and his deputy, represented herein, spent substantial public resources to participate in a face-to-face meeting in another country, responding to a private invitation, of commercial interest from third parties, made by businessman Bruno Garcia and the Jiu-Jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie, so that the aforementioned public agents could be introduced to a ‘cultural project involving audiovisual production, culture and sport’”, says the document filed by the PT.

