After winning a hefty bet, Dinei cheers to LANCE!: ‘The biggest profit was Palmeiras not being champion’

Palmeiras fans were saddened by the World Cup final defeatwhich kept the uproar from rivals who categorically state that ‘Palmeiras does not have a World Cup’. This Saturday, however, one ex-Corinthian player in particular had many reasons to celebrate. Dinei bet on Chelsea and won. in quick contact with THROW!, he revealed how much he profited, but highlighted: ‘The biggest profit was Palmeiras not being champion’.

– I’m happy for c…, they will never be (world champions), they never will be, brother – he said, laughing, over the phone.

Dinei explained that he lost BRL 10,000 in the semifinals by betting on Al-Ahly, from Egypt, and adding the two bets, he managed to make a profit of BRL 4,000.

– In the first (bet, in the semifinal) I took a loss. In the second (bet of R$ 20 thousand) I won, putting everything together gave R$ 30 thousand and I took R$ 4 thousand. It made a profit and Palmeiras was not champion,” he said, laughing.

– But the biggest profit was Palmeiras not being champion. You got it? In the semifinal my wife and I became Egyptians (against Al-Ahly) – he added.

– Against Chelsea I won 14 conto (R$ 14 thousand) more. Gave R$ 34 thousand. But I had lost that R$10,000. So I was left with R$4 thousand in profit and Palmeiras was not champion. I came out in profit, so I’m smiling, happy – said Dinei.

The former player also spoke, in a joking tone, about his relationship with his wife Erika Pitorri, who, according to him, would have kicked him out of the house if he lost more money in the final. This Sunday, the two enjoyed a beach and Dinei shared the moment on social media and even pinned the people of Palmeiras in the post.

– My wife was p.. right? If I lost that money I wouldn’t even be here at home anymore. They will never be, and 51 is pinga – he added.

Dinei had two spells at Corinthians (90 to 92; 98 to 2000) and won important titles with the Timão shirt, such as the 2000 FIFA Club World Cup, against Vasco, in addition to three Brazilian championships (90, 98 and 99) .