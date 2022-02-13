America-MG X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

    2 time

    END OF THE GAME! Atltico takes the classic against America and takes the lead in the Campeonato Mineiro. In the next round, Coelho faces Patrocinense and Galo faces Athletic Club.

  • 49
    2 time

    Juninho risks from afar and plays far from the goal.

  • 48
    2 time

    A corner is taken from the left and Godn pushes away from the top.

  • 47
    2 time

    Savarino receives alone from the right, tries to touch the middle for Hulk who appeared alone, but Jori makes the cut and avoids the third!

  • 46
    2 time

    PASS CLOSE!!! Matheusinho kicks hard from the entrance of the area and throws it out, scaring Everson!

  • 45
    2 time

    5 MORE! We will have game until 50 minutes in this second half.

  • 44
    2 time

    ALMOST!!! Arana serves at the entrance of the area, Savarino hits placed and sends close to Jori’s left post!

  • 43
    2 time

    Svio finishes from outside the area and Jori fits in.

  • 42
    2 time

    Hulk makes a good move from the right, passes in the area and Keno is blocked at the time of the kick!

  • 41
    2 time

    … and Patric gives way to Ral Cceres.

  • 41
    2 time

    Two changes also in America: Al leaves and Rodriguinho enters.

  • 40
    2 time

    … and Jair from the vacancy to Svio.

  • 40
    2 time

    Two changes at Atltico: Nacho Fernndez leaves the pitch for Rver to enter.

  • 39
    2 time

    Al risks left-handed and plays far from the goal.

  • 38
    2 time

    This was Savarino’s second goal in this edition of Mineiro.

  • 37
    2 time

    GOOOOOOLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!! JEFFERSON SAVARINO!!! Keno opens on the left inside the area and Guilherme Arana touches the middle. Hulk shares with Jori, Venezuelan gets the rebound and volleys to the back of the net!

  • 36
    2 time

    Juninho for Allan with a foul and cautioned with the yellow card.

  • 35
    2 time

    With this result, Atltico is reaching 13 points and is taking the lead in the Campeonato Mineiro.

  • 33
    2 time

    Savarino risks from outside the area and sends it over the goal.

  • 32
    2 time

    ALMOST!!! Keno goes up the left and places it in the middle of the area. Nacho dominates face to face with the goal and finishes on top of Jori!

  • 31
    2 time

    Substitution in America: Z Ricardo leaves and Indian Ramrez enters.

  • 30
    2 time

    Nacho Fernndez launches in the middle of the area, Hulk doesn’t arrive and Jori holds him.

  • 29
    2 time

    Change in the Atlantic: Ademir gives place to Savarino.

  • 28
    2 time

    Guilherme Arana scores his second goal in this Campeonato Mineiro.

  • 27
    2 time

    GOOOOOOLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!! GUILHERME ARANA!!! Keno raises from the right at the second post, Nacho puts his head in the middle of the area and complete left-back from the first to the back of the net!

  • 27
    2 time

    Arana collides with Patric near the bench and starts a new confusion.

  • 26
    2 time

    Nacho takes the free-kick in the area, Wellington Paulista partially takes it and Nathan Silva comments on an offense in the attack.

  • 25
    2 time

    der enough of cart with hard fault in Ademir. Chance for Alvinegro to play in the area!

  • 24
    2 time

    First change at Atltico: Zaracho leaves the pitch for Keno to enter.

  • 23
    2 time

    Jair crosses from the right and Ademir heads out.

  • 22
    2 time

    Keno called and the rooster’s crowd celebrates!

  • 21
    2 time

    Patric misses the shot on the right and misses Ademir’s attack.

  • 20
    2 time

    All right with Jori and Zaracho. Game restarts.

  • 19
    2 time

    Athletes are being served on the field.

  • 18
    2 time

    Arana plays from the left in the area, Zaracho and Jori collide and round goes through everyone. Both players are left in pain.

  • 17
    2 time

    ALMOST!!! Patric crosses low from the right, Godn doesn’t make the cut and Matheusinho doesn’t catch up!

  • 16
    2 time

    LOST!!! Nacho Fernndez raises from the left in the middle of the area, Hulk appears alone and heads out!

  • 15
    2 time

    Ademir triggered on the right, dominates badly and gives goal kick.

  • 14
    2 time

    First change in America: Henrique Almeida leaves and Matheusinho enters.

  • 13
    2 time

    Nacho takes a corner from the left and Hulk deflects it with his arm. referee marks foul.

  • 12
    2 time

    Hulk sends in the middle of the area and Juninho gives a beak away.

  • 11
    2 time

    Nacho launched into the area, Jori leaves the goal and grabs.

  • 10
    2 time

    Henrique Almeida commits a foul on the attack and complains a lot with the referee.

  • 9
    2 time

    Wellington Paulista fired on the right near the area, falls and complains of foul. Referee orders duel to continue.

  • 8
    2 time

    Foul charged in the area and Everson grabs it.

  • 7
    2 time

    Coelho is fouled on the left and can throw the ball in the area!

  • 6
    2 time

    Nacho takes a corner from the right and Jori pushes away from the top.

  • 5
    2 time

    Ademir shoots from the right, invades the area and kicks hard. Jori claps and Maidana takes off!

  • 4
    2 time

    Marlon stopped with a foul in the defense field.

  • 3
    2 time

    Left corner in the area and Allan heads over Jori’s goal.

  • two
    2 time

    Left cross into the area and Hulk heads out!

  • 1
    2 time

    Teams are with the same formations as in the initial stage.

  • 0
    2 time

    ROLLING BALL! The second half begins at Independencia.

  • 50
    1 time

    FIRST TIME END! America and Atltico are drawing in Belo Horizonte.

  • 49
    1 time

    SAVE, JORI!!! Nacho Fernndez shoots from the left and crosses into the area. Zaracho hits hard at first and the goalkeeper claps!

  • 48
    1 time

    Patric raises from the right at the second post and heads the net from the outside.

  • 47
    1 time

    Rabbit Striker is left feeling after the previous throw, but recovers from the shock on his own.

  • 46
    1 time

    Nathan Silva to Wellington Paulista with a foul and another one to get the yellow card.

  • 45
    1 time

    We will have another five minutes added in this first half.

  • 44
    1 time

    Allan is fouled hard in the center of the field and is also cautioned with the yellow card.

  • 43
    1 time

    Nacho Fernndez takes a corner and Coelho’s defender pushes away.

  • 42
    1 time

    Arana crosses from the left and heads back. Corner shot for the Rooster.

  • 41
    1 time

    Patric raises with a lot of strength on the right and plays for the back line.

  • 40
    1 time

    Ball rolls again in the classic Mineiro.

  • 39
    1 time

    Discussions continue and the game has not restarted.

  • 38
    1 time

    At the bank, Guga receives the yellow card for complaints.

  • 37
    1 time

    Reservas do Galo go to the edge of the field to complain to the referee.

  • 36
    1 time

    TIME CLOSED! Al fouls Jair and gets confused asking for the second yellow for the America player.

  • 35
    1 time

    Henrique Almeida appears near the entrance of the area, kicks hard with a left-hander and stamps the mark.

  • 34
    1 time

    Jair also gets yellow for confusion.

  • 34
    1 time

    Al argues badly with Jair and warned with yellow.

  • 33
    1 time

    Hulk pulls the counterattack from the left and misses a pass in the middle of the area to Ademir!

  • 32
    1 time

    Juninho triggered on the right, Godn arrives at the mark and sends it to the side.

  • 31
    1 time

    Throwing left to Ademir, Patric arrives first and swoops away.

  • 30
    1 time

    Athletic Club beats Patrocinense by 1×0 in the opening of the round and takes the lead from Mineiro with 13 points. Atlantic drops to 3 and America to 4.

  • 29
    1 time

    Juninho appears in the background on the right and crosses in the middle. Henrique Almeida heads high, Everson takes a punch and misses the striker.

  • 28
    1 time

    Atltico has the ball, but can’t get close to the opponent’s goal.

  • 27
    1 time

    Mariano plays too hard in the area and the ball stays with Jori.

  • 26
    1 time

    Hulk stopped with a foul in midfield.

  • 25
    1 time

    Marlon thrown too hard on the left. Goal kick for Everson.

  • 24
    1 time

    Al shoots from the right and rolls at the entrance of the area, Henrique Almeida dominates wrong and misses a great chance!

  • 23
    1 time

    All right with Patric who continues in the match.

  • 22
    1 time

    Capito do Coelho is still in attendance. Ral Cceres is already starting warm-up work.

  • 21
    1 time

    With pain in his left shoulder, Patric asks for medical attention.

  • 20
    1 time

    Without haste, Atltico works the ball and looks for space.

  • 18
    1 time

    ALMOST!!! Crossing on the right in the area, Wellington Paulista dodges his head and Everson claps his hands!

  • 17
    1 time

    Mariano gets up from the right in Jori’s hands.

  • 16
    1 time

    Marlon advances to the left and crosses over the marker.

  • 15
    1 time

    Mineiro round 6 game in progress: Athletic Club 1×0 Sponsorship.

  • 14
    1 time

    Mariano crosses from the right in the area and Arana heads away.

  • 13
    1 time

    Iago Maidana throws at anyone in the attacking field.

  • 12
    1 time

    Al runs to the right, goes too far and gives goal kick.

  • 11
    1 time

    Go ahead to Ademir, get to the marking and make the cut.

  • 10
    1 time

    Another fault in the middle and again Hulk stamps the barrier.

  • 9
    1 time

    Nacho hits the free-kick and Jori takes a punch.

  • 8
    1 time

    Z Ricardo knocks Nacho Fernndez down with a foul on the right and is cautioned with the yellow card.

  • 7
    1 time

    Hulk takes a low foul and hits the barrier.

  • 6
    1 time

    Hulk faces the midfield mark and is fouled down.

  • 5
    1 time

    Patric sends right-back in the area, Al deflects and Mariano pushes away.

  • 4
    1 time

    Al stopped with a foul in the center of the field.

  • 3
    1 time

    Mariano raises from the right and Nacho Fernndez heads out.

  • two
    1 time

    Henrique Almeida misses an attack on Jair.

  • 1
    1 time

    Patric crosses hard from the right and Marlon can’t dominate the other side.

  • 0
    1 time

    EAT THE! Ball rolling for the classic America and Atltico!

  • 0
    1 time

    Almost everything ready for the start of the game.

  • 0
    1 time

    Athletes profiled for the performance of the national anthem of Brazil.

  • 0
    1 time

    Players from both teams enter Independencia’s pitch.

  • 0
    1 time

    Felipe Fernandes de Lima is the referee of the duel. Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza and Pablo Almeida Costa are the assistants.

  • 0
    1 time

    On the bench are Rafael, Dod, Guga, Igor Rabello, Rver, Otvio, Savarino, Calebe, Eduardo Sasha, Fbio Gomes, Keno and Svio.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico is lined up with Everson; Mariano, Godn, Nathan Silva and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Hulk and Ademir.

  • 0
    1 time

    With a knee problem, Eduardo Vargas misses out at Galo.

  • 0
    1 time

    Airton, Conti, Joo Paulo, Ral Cceres, Gustavo, Rodriguinho, Juninho Valoura, Indian Ramrez, Matheusinho, Gustavinho, Arthur and Lo Passos are the reserves.

  • 0
    1 time

    America goes to the field with Jori; Patric, Iago Maidana, der and Marlon; Z Ricardo, Lucas Kal and Juninho; Al, Henrique Almeida and Wellington Paulista.

  • 0
    1 time

    The American team will not be able to count on Matheus Cavichioli, Gabriel Gomes and Carlos Alberto (injured), in addition to Everaldo who has Covid-19.

  • 0
    1 time

    Galo and Coelho are together with 10 points conquered in the State, but Alvinegro takes advantage in the goal difference and starts the round in 2nd place.

  • 0
    1 time

    The weather is cloudy capital of Minas Gerais. Thermometers read 23C at this point.

  • 0
    1 time

    The game will be held at the Independência stadium in Belo Horizonte.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Today we will follow the classic between Amrica-MG and Atltico-MG in a match valid for the 6th round of the Campeonato Mineiro.

