America-MG X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

2 time END OF THE GAME! Atltico takes the classic against America and takes the lead in the Campeonato Mineiro. In the next round, Coelho faces Patrocinense and Galo faces Athletic Club.

2 time Juninho risks from afar and plays far from the goal.

2 time A corner is taken from the left and Godn pushes away from the top.

2 time Savarino receives alone from the right, tries to touch the middle for Hulk who appeared alone, but Jori makes the cut and avoids the third!

2 time PASS CLOSE!!! Matheusinho kicks hard from the entrance of the area and throws it out, scaring Everson!

2 time 5 MORE! We will have game until 50 minutes in this second half.

2 time ALMOST!!! Arana serves at the entrance of the area, Savarino hits placed and sends close to Jori’s left post!

2 time Svio finishes from outside the area and Jori fits in.

2 time Hulk makes a good move from the right, passes in the area and Keno is blocked at the time of the kick!

2 time … and Patric gives way to Ral Cceres.

2 time Two changes also in America: Al leaves and Rodriguinho enters.

2 time … and Jair from the vacancy to Svio.

2 time Two changes at Atltico: Nacho Fernndez leaves the pitch for Rver to enter.

2 time Al risks left-handed and plays far from the goal.

2 time This was Savarino’s second goal in this edition of Mineiro.

2 time GOOOOOOLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!! JEFFERSON SAVARINO!!! Keno opens on the left inside the area and Guilherme Arana touches the middle. Hulk shares with Jori, Venezuelan gets the rebound and volleys to the back of the net!

2 time Juninho for Allan with a foul and cautioned with the yellow card.

2 time With this result, Atltico is reaching 13 points and is taking the lead in the Campeonato Mineiro.

2 time Savarino risks from outside the area and sends it over the goal.

2 time ALMOST!!! Keno goes up the left and places it in the middle of the area. Nacho dominates face to face with the goal and finishes on top of Jori!

2 time Substitution in America: Z Ricardo leaves and Indian Ramrez enters.

2 time Nacho Fernndez launches in the middle of the area, Hulk doesn’t arrive and Jori holds him.

2 time Change in the Atlantic: Ademir gives place to Savarino.

2 time Guilherme Arana scores his second goal in this Campeonato Mineiro.

2 time GOOOOOOLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!! GUILHERME ARANA!!! Keno raises from the right at the second post, Nacho puts his head in the middle of the area and complete left-back from the first to the back of the net!

2 time Arana collides with Patric near the bench and starts a new confusion.

2 time Nacho takes the free-kick in the area, Wellington Paulista partially takes it and Nathan Silva comments on an offense in the attack.

2 time der enough of cart with hard fault in Ademir. Chance for Alvinegro to play in the area!

2 time First change at Atltico: Zaracho leaves the pitch for Keno to enter.

2 time Jair crosses from the right and Ademir heads out.

2 time Keno called and the rooster’s crowd celebrates!

2 time Patric misses the shot on the right and misses Ademir’s attack.

2 time All right with Jori and Zaracho. Game restarts.

2 time Athletes are being served on the field.

2 time Arana plays from the left in the area, Zaracho and Jori collide and round goes through everyone. Both players are left in pain.

2 time ALMOST!!! Patric crosses low from the right, Godn doesn’t make the cut and Matheusinho doesn’t catch up!

2 time LOST!!! Nacho Fernndez raises from the left in the middle of the area, Hulk appears alone and heads out!

2 time Ademir triggered on the right, dominates badly and gives goal kick.

2 time First change in America: Henrique Almeida leaves and Matheusinho enters.

2 time Nacho takes a corner from the left and Hulk deflects it with his arm. referee marks foul.

2 time Hulk sends in the middle of the area and Juninho gives a beak away.

2 time Nacho launched into the area, Jori leaves the goal and grabs.

2 time Henrique Almeida commits a foul on the attack and complains a lot with the referee.

2 time Wellington Paulista fired on the right near the area, falls and complains of foul. Referee orders duel to continue.

2 time Foul charged in the area and Everson grabs it.

2 time Coelho is fouled on the left and can throw the ball in the area!

2 time Nacho takes a corner from the right and Jori pushes away from the top.

2 time Ademir shoots from the right, invades the area and kicks hard. Jori claps and Maidana takes off!

2 time Marlon stopped with a foul in the defense field.

2 time Left corner in the area and Allan heads over Jori’s goal.

2 time Left cross into the area and Hulk heads out!

2 time Teams are with the same formations as in the initial stage.

2 time ROLLING BALL! The second half begins at Independencia.

1 time FIRST TIME END! America and Atltico are drawing in Belo Horizonte.

1 time SAVE, JORI!!! Nacho Fernndez shoots from the left and crosses into the area. Zaracho hits hard at first and the goalkeeper claps!

1 time Patric raises from the right at the second post and heads the net from the outside.

1 time Rabbit Striker is left feeling after the previous throw, but recovers from the shock on his own.

1 time Nathan Silva to Wellington Paulista with a foul and another one to get the yellow card.

1 time We will have another five minutes added in this first half.

1 time Allan is fouled hard in the center of the field and is also cautioned with the yellow card.

1 time Nacho Fernndez takes a corner and Coelho’s defender pushes away.

1 time Arana crosses from the left and heads back. Corner shot for the Rooster.

1 time Patric raises with a lot of strength on the right and plays for the back line.

1 time Ball rolls again in the classic Mineiro.

1 time Discussions continue and the game has not restarted.

1 time At the bank, Guga receives the yellow card for complaints.

1 time Reservas do Galo go to the edge of the field to complain to the referee.

1 time TIME CLOSED! Al fouls Jair and gets confused asking for the second yellow for the America player.

1 time Henrique Almeida appears near the entrance of the area, kicks hard with a left-hander and stamps the mark.

1 time Jair also gets yellow for confusion.

1 time Al argues badly with Jair and warned with yellow.

1 time Hulk pulls the counterattack from the left and misses a pass in the middle of the area to Ademir!

1 time Juninho triggered on the right, Godn arrives at the mark and sends it to the side.

1 time Throwing left to Ademir, Patric arrives first and swoops away.

1 time Athletic Club beats Patrocinense by 1×0 in the opening of the round and takes the lead from Mineiro with 13 points. Atlantic drops to 3 and America to 4.

1 time Juninho appears in the background on the right and crosses in the middle. Henrique Almeida heads high, Everson takes a punch and misses the striker.

1 time Atltico has the ball, but can’t get close to the opponent’s goal.

1 time Mariano plays too hard in the area and the ball stays with Jori.

1 time Hulk stopped with a foul in midfield.

1 time Marlon thrown too hard on the left. Goal kick for Everson.

1 time Al shoots from the right and rolls at the entrance of the area, Henrique Almeida dominates wrong and misses a great chance!

1 time All right with Patric who continues in the match.

1 time Capito do Coelho is still in attendance. Ral Cceres is already starting warm-up work.

1 time With pain in his left shoulder, Patric asks for medical attention.

1 time Without haste, Atltico works the ball and looks for space.

1 time ALMOST!!! Crossing on the right in the area, Wellington Paulista dodges his head and Everson claps his hands!

1 time Mariano gets up from the right in Jori’s hands.

1 time Marlon advances to the left and crosses over the marker.

1 time Mineiro round 6 game in progress: Athletic Club 1×0 Sponsorship.

1 time Mariano crosses from the right in the area and Arana heads away.

1 time Iago Maidana throws at anyone in the attacking field.

1 time Al runs to the right, goes too far and gives goal kick.

1 time Go ahead to Ademir, get to the marking and make the cut.

1 time Another fault in the middle and again Hulk stamps the barrier.

1 time Nacho hits the free-kick and Jori takes a punch.

1 time Z Ricardo knocks Nacho Fernndez down with a foul on the right and is cautioned with the yellow card.

1 time Hulk takes a low foul and hits the barrier.

1 time Hulk faces the midfield mark and is fouled down.

1 time Patric sends right-back in the area, Al deflects and Mariano pushes away.

1 time Al stopped with a foul in the center of the field.

1 time Mariano raises from the right and Nacho Fernndez heads out.

1 time Henrique Almeida misses an attack on Jair.

1 time Patric crosses hard from the right and Marlon can’t dominate the other side.

1 time EAT THE! Ball rolling for the classic America and Atltico!

1 time Almost everything ready for the start of the game.

1 time Athletes profiled for the performance of the national anthem of Brazil.

1 time Players from both teams enter Independencia’s pitch.

1 time Felipe Fernandes de Lima is the referee of the duel. Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza and Pablo Almeida Costa are the assistants.

1 time On the bench are Rafael, Dod, Guga, Igor Rabello, Rver, Otvio, Savarino, Calebe, Eduardo Sasha, Fbio Gomes, Keno and Svio.

1 time Atltico is lined up with Everson; Mariano, Godn, Nathan Silva and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Hulk and Ademir.

1 time With a knee problem, Eduardo Vargas misses out at Galo.

1 time Airton, Conti, Joo Paulo, Ral Cceres, Gustavo, Rodriguinho, Juninho Valoura, Indian Ramrez, Matheusinho, Gustavinho, Arthur and Lo Passos are the reserves.

1 time America goes to the field with Jori; Patric, Iago Maidana, der and Marlon; Z Ricardo, Lucas Kal and Juninho; Al, Henrique Almeida and Wellington Paulista.

1 time The American team will not be able to count on Matheus Cavichioli, Gabriel Gomes and Carlos Alberto (injured), in addition to Everaldo who has Covid-19.

1 time Galo and Coelho are together with 10 points conquered in the State, but Alvinegro takes advantage in the goal difference and starts the round in 2nd place.

1 time The weather is cloudy capital of Minas Gerais. Thermometers read 23C at this point.

1 time The game will be held at the Independência stadium in Belo Horizonte.