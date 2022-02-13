Analysis: Mother locks baby in car for five hours to play and is arrested – Lifestyle

Kaija Millar, 34, was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday for leaving her 14-month-old son locked in a car, alone, while she was gambling at a hotel. The case took place in January 2020, in Melbourne, Australia, on a day when temperatures exceeded 37 degrees.

After the baby spent 4 hours and 50 minutes in the car seat, with the windows closed and the air conditioning off, the mother went to check on him and found him convulsing, foaming at the mouth. Witnesses say the child was “blue-gray”, as well as not reacting to Kaija’s calls.

When seeking help at the hotel, the mother was concerned about asking people not to tell her husband that she was playing and had left the child in the vehicle for “only” two hours, with the windows open and the air conditioning on. Millar also tried to justify the baby’s critical condition by saying that he had inhaled a lot of smoke from fires in the region.

While the child was being attended by paramedics, the woman repeated the same story, but this time, she assumed that the child had stayed longer in the vehicle, but was being monitored by her every two hours. Closed-circuit camera footage, however, recorded that Kaija parked just before 10 am and did not return to the spot until around 3 pm. As a result, baby Easton Millar suffered serious injuries with irreversible damage to the brain, kidneys and liver, in addition to being blinded.



















In an interview with the local press, Judge Felicity Hampel said that the case is not an accident, that the child arrived in this state as a result of the mother’s direct actions and lack of vigilance. “A reasonable mother would have realized that her conduct created a high risk of death or very serious injury,” she said.

Kaija Millar was charged with two counts, grievous injury and negligence, and pleaded guilty to Victoria County Court. This was not the first time that the woman found herself dealing with justice. In the past, Millar had served a three-year sentence for negligence.

The fulfillment of the first sentence was not enough for the condemned to understand the extent and gravity of her acts, nor did it prevent her from repeating the behavior. Just as the second conviction will not allow baby Millar to have a normal life. He is totally dependent on caregivers and, according to testimonies given in court, with age this dependence will be even greater.

If, given the seriousness of the consequences, a sentence of three years seems little, the situation is even milder, since Millar will only have to serve one year in closed regime. In a country that, during the pandemic, established one of the longest lockdowns in the world and imposed highly strict restrictive measures to “save lives”, it is curious to know that 12 months from now, the recidivist Kaija Millar will be free again.

The passage from the biblical book of Matthew has never been so current: “And because iniquity abounds, the love of almost all will wax cold” (24:12).