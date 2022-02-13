Anti-vaccines arrive in Paris and are fined

Several drivers of the self-proclaimed “freedom train”, protesting the restrictions of the covid-19 pandemic, managed to enter Paris this morning, defying the ban imposed by public safety authorities. Only demonstrations on foot are authorized in the capital. The mobilization, inspired by Canadian truck drivers, brings together 3,000 to 6,000 vehicles that have crossed France in recent days and have Brussels, seat of the European Union, as their final destination.

A security scheme made up of 7,200 police and armored personnel from the shock troops, used to disperse protests, are mobilized to prevent a blockade of the French capital by protesters. But despite the barriers erected on the road accesses in the Paris region, some vehicles managed to escape police surveillance and reach the Champs Elysées avenue, an area that was the scene of violent clashes between law enforcement and members of the yellow vest movement in 2018 and 2018. 2019

The self-proclaimed “freedom train” brings together protesters from various currents: anti-vaccinations, conspiracyists, yellow vest sympathizers, far-right and far-left militants who condemn the vaccine passport and the restrictive measures adopted by the government to combat the covid pandemic. -19. The mobilization organized on social networks, initially to protest against health measures, soon expanded to social demands. Participants in the “freedom train” also denounce the rising cost of living. The increase in energy and fuel costs and the return of inflation reduce the purchasing power of thousands of French people.

During the morning, police and military personnel mobilized in the operation to prevent the entry of cars, camping-cars and trucks immobilized two convoys, one with 50 and the other with 450 vehicles, on the access roads to the capital. At least 200 drivers were fined 135 euros for disrespecting the decree adopted specifically to ban the “freedom train” from running in Paris. In another area, police officers on motorcycles fined two camping-cars and a truck that managed to reach the Champs Elysées avenue, close to the Élysée Palace and the Arc de Triomphe. The vehicles were towed.

In a square in the south of Paris, police seized gallons of gasoline and bladed weapons held by protesters. They are recognized for carrying French flags, sometimes yellow vests, or posters and inscriptions on clothes that mention the “freedom train”.

Macron calls for calm and collective goodwill

On Friday (11), in an interview with the newspaper Ouest-France, President Emmanuel Macron called for “calm” to the protesters and “collective good will” to overcome the difficulties generated by the pandemic. With two months to go before the presidential election, the worst-case scenario for Macron, who leads polls in the first round, would be to see a return to the violence that marked the yellow vest movement.

“We are all collectively tired of what we have been through the last two years. This tiredness expresses itself in many ways: agitation in some, depression in others. We see very strong mental suffering among our young and not so young. fatigue is also expressed in the form of anger. I listen and respect,” said the head of state.

To ease the tension, the government announced that the use of masks indoors will be suspended on February 28. Health Minister Olivier Verán also hinted at a suspension of the vaccine passport at the end of March, if the number of people infected with the omicron continues to decline in the country.