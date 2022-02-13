Anticipation of the FGTS withdrawal: See how to take out the loan in 2022

The anticipation of birthday loot it is a way of making it easier for the worker to have access to values ​​in a difficult time. The measure works like a loan that dispenses with the analysis of creed and other bureaucracy.

To have access to the loan, the worker must adhere to the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço), which allows an annual withdrawal, in the month of the member’s birthday.

Interested parties can advance up to three installments of the birthday loot. IOF fees and monthly interest will be charged. In addition, the minimum loan amount is R$500, with the worker who hires at least R$300 per installment.

However, the credit date of the last withdrawal to be brought forward cannot exceed the limit of 999 days from the date of contracting the loan.

Who can anticipate the birthday loot?

To take out the loan at Caixa Econômica Federal, the worker must:

  • Be over 18 years of age or emancipated;
  • Have a checking or savings account at Caixa (except Digital Social Savings and Caixa Fácil Savings);
  • To opt for the Anniversary Withdrawal FGTS and authorize Caixa to consult your FGTS information;
  • Have sufficient FGTS balance for anticipation, within the minimum amounts for contracting;
  • Having the CPF in good standing with the Federal Revenue Service;
  • Being in compliance with Caixa or using credit resources to settle the debt.

How to join the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

The subscription to the birthday withdrawal can be done through the Internet Banking Caixa, Mobile Banking Caixa app, FGTS app or box has. The worker will still have to authorize Caixa to consult information on their FGTS through these channels or at the agency of their choice.

How to get the loan?

The loan contract via birthday withdrawal can be carried out at Caixa branches, Internet Banking Caixa, Mobile Banking Caixa app and also through the app box has. The channels are available for service from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm.

