Arthur Aguiar complains after not being invited to the angel’s lunch

Arthur Aguiar, one of the participants of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), complained after not being one of the guests for the lunch of the angels Paulo André and Pedro Scooby, who were entitled to one companion each. The athlete invited Douglas Silva and the surfer called Brunna Gonçalves, which infuriated the actor. In the living room, the angels announced the names.

“I want Brunna to go with me,” Scooby said, after Brunna suggested that Arthur should be called. “That’s it, DG and Brunninha”, announced Paulo André, and the confined began to vibrate.

In the bathroom, the two had a little friction after Scooby justified himself to Arthur.

“Gee, Brunna was the first person I spoke to. She was already dressed, ready”, explained the surfer, who had invited the siter the day before, thinking that the duo would only have one guest. Upon hearing the justification, the actor countered:

Nothing new, I already knew everything, brother. Life that follows, follows the dance. Nothing different from everything I’ve ever told you, brother, all right. Arthur Aguiar

Then, Scooby headed to the outside area of ​​the house, where he complained about Arthur’s reaction to the brothers.