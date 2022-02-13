Arthur Aguiar, from ‘BBB 22’, was abandoned by his biological father, grew up in a suburb of Rio de Janeiro and bought a house for his mother

Known to the public and with thousands of fans since 2011, when he starred in the teen soap opera “Rebelde”, Arthur Aguiar, a participant in the “BBB 22”, has always been shy and very reserved in relation to his personal life. Although all the romances (and controversies) lived by him since he became famous have been closely followed by the public, little is known about the past of the actor and singer, who was born and raised in the suburb of Rio de Janeiro, more precisely in the Lins de Vasconcelos.

The eldest son of Physical Education teacher Katia Queiroga, 56, the 32-year-old actor was abandoned by his biological father when he was 3 years old and has his father figure represented by auditor Ricardo Pereira Rego, his mother’s second husband.

“After the biological father left, Arthur asked if he could call me father. I immediately accepted and assumed him as a son. Katia and I raised him, educated him and gave him a lot of love. We have a relationship of love, admiration and respect”, says Ricardo, 57 years old, evaluating that the actor is “playing very well” in “BBB 22”.

“He was always present and participating in Arthur’s life. He was bottle-feeding, took him to school, to the doctor, cheered in competitions, was thrilled with his son’s achievements and even danced at shows”, says the brother’s mother.

Arthur Aguiar with his father, Ricardo, who raised him Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Ricardo, now in another marriage, lives very well with his ex-wife and son, and is responsible for the financial sector of Arthur’s companies. “Their relationship is wonderful, they are more than father and son, they are partners and friends”, completes Katia.

Arthur Aguiar with his family and daughter Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In a recent interview, Maíra Cardi, Arthur’s wife and mother of his 3-year-old daughter Sophia, said that the actor carries childhood trauma due to the abandonment of his biological father.

“He has suffered some abandonments in his life. Before the age of 3, he lost contact with his father. Until the age of 25, he remained like that, an orphan. Aside from other types of abandonment he had…,” she revealed.

The mother disagrees about this information. “What I can say is that he never showed any signs of trauma. And you can be sure that I understand a little of this, as I have a degree in Physical Education and work with children”, says Katia, who is no longer so close to her daughter-in-law due to the distance, since Maíra lives in São Paulo with Arthur and her daughter. their.

Arthur Aguiar with his mother and brother Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Tattoo with mother and brother

The actor only got back in touch with his biological father at the age of 25, already famous and when he was starring in “Malhação Sonhos”. Arthur has two younger brothers: Lucas Queiroga, 26, and Ana Luísa, 14, being the youngest, from his father’s current relationship.

A loving son, brother and grandson, he grew up surrounded by friends, whose relationships continue to this day, and he was always very attached to his maternal grandmother, who died last year. The love for their mother and brother is symbolized in the same tattoo that the three carry on their skin, with the words “family, faith and love”.

Family love: Arthur Aguiar got the same tattoo with his mother and brother Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Arthur Aguiar with his mother, brother and grandmother Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Arthur studied in private schools and, according to his mother, despite having always been successful with the girls, he was “shy” and an “excellent student”. “He never gave me any work, neither in terms of studies nor in terms of behavior. On the contrary, he was always highly praised,” says Katia.

apartment for mother

Before starting in theater, at the age of 19, he was a swimming athlete for Botafogo. The member of the Camarote group of “BBB 22” went to live alone at 21, when he started working as an actor. Shortly afterwards, he fulfilled one of his biggest dreams: he bought an apartment for his mother, in a condominium in Jacarepaguá, where she lives today:

Arthur Aguiar with his mother Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

‘Golden Boy’

“He always asks if the family needs anything, not just financially but for any situation. I remember when he went to sign the contract to make ‘Rebelde’, and insisted on my presence, despite being an adult. The director told me that Arthur was an excellent actor, committed, dedicated, but what he most admired in him was his education, his character and his humility. So I looked at my son and I was sure he had done everything right. Pride he calls. He is a golden boy. I always thank him for choosing me as his mother.”

Owl, Katia evaluates her son’s participation in “BBB 22” so far and believes that people will be able to really get to know him: “I’m very proud. There, you can be sure, it’s Arthur, not a character. The boy who became a good man, sincere and of character”.