Arthur Aguiar reveals condition to nominate Jade Picon to Paredão if he wins a leadership in BBB 22 | real time

“I changed the look I had with Jade a little bit. I think I created an expectation about her and I think it’s about me too. After choosing the VIP, I changed the little key. I consider her, but I don’t prioritize as before”, Slovenia account.

Arthur Aguiar says he likes the influencer even though he was nominated for Paredão. “She’s a great player. The worst thing is that I didn’t want to like her. I think she made mistakes with me for the whole and she might even think not, respect. But I try to balance that she has several qualities and she is very young and missed a few stops”explains.

“True,” agrees Lucas. “I don’t trust her anymore. I trusted her. On my list, it was Tiago it’s her. Just for you to understand. I never imagined that she would vote for me. It never crossed my mind that she might vote for me.”adds the actor.

Finally, Arthur Aguiar says that he does not have Jade Picon in his sights if he wins a lead in the game, but if he is nominated for Paredão for the second time by his sister, his vision will change.

“It’s too crazy. If I go to Paredão and come back and I get the Líder next week, I won’t put her. I can’t. Now, I can’t. Only if she puts me at Paredão again this week and I stay . Then, if I get the Leader, I’ll put it on”, he concludes.

