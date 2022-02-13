Arthur Aguiar vents about the 4th Wall of the BBB 22: ‘I’m resigned that somehow I’m going’ | real time

In the external area of the BBB 22 house, Arthur Aguiar meets Lucas, who is watching the painting with the brothers’ dolls at Casa de Vidro, and says he is satisfied with going to the Paredão room.
“I’m already resigned that, somehow, I’m going. I didn’t want to go twice in a row, but I’m resigned. If I don’t go, I’ll even be surprised. I’ll say: ‘They didn’t forget about me, right? “vents the actor.
The medical student then reports feeling alone in the game. “Whether you like it or not, I don’t have a group. I’m not protected by anyone. My group is in constant attack and it’s nothing new. It was Luciano and Naiara”, he says.
Arthur Aguiar says he understands his brother’s moment for having the same feeling. “I have and I don’t. I say daily on my X-ray: ‘I have friends, but I don’t have allies.’ I wish I had. I still don’t.highlights.
“I think it’s time to start playing again”, declares Lucas. “That’s a fact. I’ve been telling them this for four weeks… No one wants it but me”ends the actor.
Arthur Aguiar vents about the 4th Wall of the BBB 22: ‘I’m resigned that somehow I’m going’ — Photo: Globo
