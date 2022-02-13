Arthur defines a counter-coup target on the fourth wall

Defeated in the Prova do Anjo of BBB 22, Arthur Aguiar has already started to think about the formation of the fourth wall. Aware that he could be the target of the house or leader Jade Picon for the second time, the actor said he would pull Laís Caldas if he had the right to make a counterattack.

“She managed to build a network of relationships, but I don’t think she’s a strong person. In my perception, Laís is Barbara’s friend. Period. I don’t see her doing anything different or interesting, I don’t see her helping with the dynamics of the house “, opined Arthur.

“Different from Jessi. Jessi doesn’t have a relationship network, but she gets involved in things around the house, she has a dynamic of the house. At the party, she dances, she has fun, she plays. watch Jessi than Laís”, he said in a conversation with Tiago Abravanel.

The two did the Angel Trial in pairs and reached the final, but Paulo André and Pedro Scooby won. By the dynamics explained by Tadeu Schmidt, the winning duo will have to choose one of them to be autoimmune and, in consensus, deliver an immunity to someone else in the house.

In a conversation after the race, PA and the surfer thought about the possibilities of who they will protect. “After Abrava, my first option is really Arthur. I’m talking about immunization. In order: DG, Tiago, Arthur”, Scooby said.

In the dynamics of the formation of the wall, the leader of the week will be responsible for choosing a person to indicate to the risk zone, and the house vote will only be done in the confessional.

“If the two residents of the glass house enter the game, they will be immune and will cast a vote, which will be open and in consensus. home and a counterattack from the leader indicated. Afterwards, we will have Bate e Volta”, explained Schmidt.

