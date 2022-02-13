Azul and Latam CEOs do not rule out merging companies in the future

In TV interviews, the CEOs of Azul Linhas Aéreas and Latam Brasil talked about the possible joint future of the two companies.





The possible purchase of Latam by Azul was “down the road” in November last year, but it seems that the matter is not dead yet. In an interview with CNN, both CEOs, John Rodgerson of Azul and Jerome Cadier of Latam, spoke about the matter again.

For Cadier, Azul’s proposal was not detailed enough and the fact that his company was in Judicial Recovery by Chapter 11 in the US, messed things up and LATAM decided that “it is not the right time now”.

“We can never say no. Can this discussion come to the table at another time? He can. At another time, Latam’s position would probably be different”, said the CEO of LATAM.

For Rodgerson, the proposal would have been much better for both companies: “I’m happy with the business plan we have, but I think it would have been very healthy (if the purchase had gone ahead). When you talk about competition and look at the world, we have companies coming together. Take a country like Canada where Air Canada has more than 70% of the market and is super healthy. You don’t even know what the second area of ​​Canada is.”he said, without remembering that the second largest company in the country is Westjet, sister of Azul itself and created by its partner David Neeleman.

On LATAM’s departure from Chapter 11 and what can happen to companies in the future, Rodgerson says he is following the process closely and that this is not the focus right now.. “Let’s let the world spin around a few times and see what happens”he concluded.



